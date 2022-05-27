The West Valley High School girls entered the spring hoping to repeat as state track and field champions, but first they had to find their way outside.
By the time the time the Region VI Championship meet came around last weekend, some of the Wolf Pack competitors in field events had still been restricted to indoor practice in their field events. For defending state discus champion and high jump runner-up Hadley Blasey, patience with Mother Nature has been a virtue.
“This was my first time jumping outside for high jump,” Blasey said after clearing 4-feet-10 to win the regional title. “But for discuss and shot put I felt pretty good... the weather really helped.”
Indeed, Blasey’s regional championship throw in discus was 120-6, surpassing her state championship distance of 116-11 from last spring.
Dimond High School is the site of this year’s state meet, which begins this morning with field events at 9 o’clock and running events at 11:30. Saturday’s schedule has field events at 9 a.m. and running events starting at 10:30.
The weather in Anchorage this weekend is expected to be ideal — sunny, light winds below 10 mph and temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s — as she works to defend her state championship in the discus and possibly add gold from a second event to her trophy case.
“I’m hoping to win discus again,” she said. “And I would love to win shot put as well.”
Another West Valley athlete expected to compete for individual gold is Daniel Abramowicz, the Gatorade Alaska Cross-Country Athlete of the Year this past winter and a two-time state champion in the 800- and 3,200-meter runs last spring. His two golds helped the Wolf Pack finish second to Chugiak.
Abramowicz’s time of 9 minutes, 35.89 seconds in the 3,200-meter run at the Region VI meet last week eclipsed his tate championship time of 9:39.65 and his 1,600-meter time of 4:26.97 was more than 8 seconds faster than last year’s winners time at state.
“He’s the real deal,” West Valley’s distance coach Hannibal Grubis said of Abramowicz, an outstanding student who has signed to run for the University of San Francisco next fall.
Other Division I multiple-event winners coming out of the Region VI championship were last year’s state champion in the 100- and 200-meter runs, Olivia Manley of West Valley, who took first in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter runs; Riga Grubis of West Valley in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs; 2021 state champion in the 100-meter run Peyton George of Lathrop, who took the 100-, 200- and 400-meter runs and longjump; Lathrop’s Asher James in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles; and Keegan Loughlin of Lathrop in the shot put and discus.
Division II multiple-event girls winners from the Region VI championship were Jeannie Cook of Monroe Catholic in the 200- and 400-meter run; teammate Miranda Wilkerson in the 800- and 1,600-meter run; Valdez’ Izzy Kizer in the 100-meter run and long jump. On the boys’ side, Dillon Fowler of Valdez took the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and his teammate Dennis Mott won both the shot put and discus.
Also of note, Allison Polesky of Eielson High won the triple jump at the regional meet in a distance of 32 feet, 8.75 inches, which was farther than last year’s state champion.