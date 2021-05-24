- After coming up just short in the 2019-2020 season, waiting for a delayed season, and having to experience a global pandemic as teenagers, the Lathrop Malemute Girls wrestling team can say at long last that they’re truly the best around.
The Malemutes were crowned Girls State Wrestling Champions Saturday night with a final team score of 177. After finishing in second place last year to North Pole, Lathrop took home first this year for the first time in the brief history of Alaska Girls Wrestling.
North Pole did Fairbanks proud as well, finishing in second place with a score of 145. Other Fairbanks area schools at the Girls championship were 11th place Valdez (46 points), 20th place West Valley (23), 25th place Hutchison (8), 26th place Delta (5), and 31st place Eielson (0).
Individually, Lathrop had two girls take home state titles. Autumn Poland (4-0) had one of the most impressive wins of the tournament as she defeated North Pole’s Elizabeth Schumacher in a 17-1 decision for first place in the 112G final. Schumacher had been attempting to win her fourth consecutive state title, but will finish her high school career with three state titles and one runner up.
Kierstyn Bockert (8-0) also took home first place for Lathrop with a fall at the 1:06 mark against North Pole’s Macara Kobernuss in the 125G championship. Kobernuss takes home second for the Lady Patriots.
Other girls placing for the Lady Malemutes were Danielle Johnson ( 3rd place in the 130G), Megan Spencer (3rd place, 103G), Lexy Clemente (4th place, 103G), Kaylana Nations (4th place, 112G), Aiyana Erhart (4th place 119G), Heaven Matheny (4th place, 145G), and Roane Cook (5th place, 235G).
Runner-up isn’t a bad consolation for North Pole after the outstanding season they had. They had a first place finisher of their own as Emily Bellant (14-2) took home first place in the 160G championship with a fall at the 4:57 mark over Alaina Pete of Brevig Mission,
In addition to Kobernuss and Schumacher, the Patriots had two other second place finishers in Dakota Darby (130G) and Megan Parish (189G). AnnMarie D’Hondt (119G) and Abigail Whitlock (130G) each took home 6th place for North Pole.
Valdez only had two girls wrestling for them this weekend, but they both showed that quality is more than quantity. Alyvia Askren won the state title in the 189G championship by way of a 14-3 decision over Parish while Jana Allen finished second in the 235G championship.
As for the other Fairbanks area schools, Mike Olson (125G) and Alice Bent (235G) each took home 4th place medals for West Valley, and Lydia Patterson (189G) took 6th for Hutchison. Neither Delta nor Eielson had any wrestlers place.
A full agate of results will be published this week.
