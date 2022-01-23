Five games in five days in two different cities separated by over 1,000 miles and only accessible by plane or ferry.
That is what the Tri-Valley High School hockey team encountered last week. A gauntlet of a road trip that started with three games in Juneau and ended with two games in Kodiak. And the 1A school located in Healy — 112 miles from Fairbanks — made the trip with only 10 skaters and one goalie. Exhausting.
“It was an ironman stretch,” longtime Healy coach David Maciver said. “It is something they are used to.”
Well, almost used to.
This was the longest trip Maciver has taken in his nine years at the helm of the Warriors. The team left Healy Jan. 15 and returned Saturday night. The never-ending journey involved five plane rides — Fairbanks to Juneau, Juneau to Anchorage, Anchorage to Kodiak, Kodiak to Anchorage and Anchorage to Fairbanks. Whew.
“Usually, we do Juneau every other year,” Maciver said. “Since this is the first year of high school hockey in Kodiak, we wanted to come here and help the program. I want the program to succeed and want hockey to grow here. It was important for us to get here.”
As for the results, Tri-Valley lost all five games on the trip to drop to 3-10 on the campaign. The scores didn’t matter, though. Getting ice time did, which hasn’t happened much this season. Tri-Valley’s home rink is outside, not protected from the brutal winter conditions that have hit the area this season. Maciver said four home games have been canceled because of weather, while the team has had to practice inside for stretches this season.
Maciver noted that Tri-Valley has one of the state’s last outdoor non-refrigerated rinks for high school hockey. Delta, Kodiak and Glennallen all have outdoor rinks but are covered.
“When you have an outdoor rink, and you get weeks where you can’t practice because it is 30 below, raining or snowing, you have to make up games somehow,” the coach said.
Kodiak earned its first wins in program history, beating Tri-Valley 2-1 on Thursday and 4-1 on Friday to improve to 2-8 overall.
Thursday’s game wasn’t decided until Gavin Baxter’s goal with 3 minutes, 55 seconds left broke a tie and handed the Bears their first win in program history. Tri-Valley’s Corey Stickle’s second-period goal tied the game at 1.
Tri-Valley avoided getting shut out in Friday’s finale when Stickle scored again with 5:45 left in regulation.
There is no time to rest for Tri-Valley with four important Aurora Conference games this week against North Pole (Monday), Monroe (Wednesday) and Delta (Friday and Saturday).
With a 1-1 conference record, Maciver is hoping his players can recover from the trip to make a push for a fifth-straight berth to the Division II state tournament.
“It is something that we take pride in because there are no other 1A schools that play with 3A schools … And we are able to compete and win games,” Maciver said.