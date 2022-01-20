Hutch victory

Zach Person of Hutchison High School dribbles up the court against Eielson in Tuesday’s Aurora Conference matchup Jan. 18. Kathy Moss photo

 Kathy Moss photo

The Hutchison Hawks boys won their Aurora Conference matchup at home on Tuesday and swept the Eielson Ravens in their season series with a 53-35 win. Ryan Young hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points on the evening. Zach Person and center Zane Robinson both had 10 points while Robinson also blocked five shots. The Ravens high point man was Brandon Polesky with 15 points while Jackson Erhard hit four 3-pointers in his 14 point effort. The Hawks were scheduled to travel to Bethel this weekend for a tournament but it’s been canceled due to Covid concerns.

