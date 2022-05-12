Sofia Watkins hit a grand slam in the top of the first inning and Annalee Coryelle held Lathrop to two runs through three innings as the West Valley softball team topped the Malamutes 12-6 Wednesday afternoon at South Davis Park.
Watkins’ homer was the second big blow for West Valley in the top of the first, following Mercedes Anderson’s two-RBI single. All told, the Wolf Pack jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the opening inning.
“We really had some great moments,” coach Teresa Rose said. “Sofia had been in a bit of a slump, so it was a pretty good confidence boost for her. And then we had some individuals really run the bases well.”
Anderson also excelled in right field, squeezing her glove on a towering fly ball to end a Lathrop rally with two runners on in the third inning. A hit would have cut West Valley’s lead to 8-4 at the time. Instead, the Wolfpack made it back into the dugout with an 8-2 lead.
Lathrop also received a bad break in that frame when a ball thrown past the West Valley third baseman was inadvertently fielded by a member of the broadcast media, stopping play and negating two runs that would have scored.
The teams traded four runs in the fourth inning.
“We’re two weeks away from Regionals,” Rose said. “We’re a young group, so it’s good to see the girls listening to the signs, putting some diversity into the offense, and hopefully getting ready to keep learning.”
