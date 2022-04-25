Fairbanks provided perfect spring running weather as approximately 40 racers toed the starting line for the inaugural Grad Dash 5k race on Sunday.
The family-friendly event featured an out-and-back course that began and ended in front of the Patty Center Gym on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.
Race organizer Tamara Hall was inspired to create the event after seeing how much her own child, a senior at Ben Eielson High School, and classmates missed out on during the pandemic.
“I wanted to do something to bring the community together to celebrate our graduating seniors,” Hall said. “They had one ‘normal’ year of high school (their freshman year) due to the pandemic and have had so many challenges to overcome.”
The race registrants included a number of graduating seniors from Eielson and other area schools.
West Valley High School senior Koen House was the overall winner. House finished the course, which headed up Tanana Drive toward the lookout on the west ridge before looping around Sheenjek Drive and Koyukuk Drive to the turn around at the ski hut, in a time of 20 minutes, 48 seconds.
This was the first race of the season for House, who is planning to run for UAF next fall. Although he didn’t quite reach his goal finish time, House was glad to be outside running again after a winter spent on the treadmill and on skis.
“It was a great start to the season. It felt good to be back on my feet running,” House said.
Second-place finisher Aaron Marks was running for his daughter, Leah Marks, also a Wolfpack senior. Marks struggled heading up the big hill toward the lookout point at the beginning of the race, but made up time heading back down and finished in 22:03.
“I’m not used to running hills and those guys got a huge lead on the hill,” Marks said.
Eielson senior Dylan Wakefield rounded out the top three with a time of 24:45. Wakefield previously ran for the Raven’s team but said he hadn’t run in over a year before Sunday’s race.
Joe Baugh finished fourth in 25:21, nearly three minutes ahead of fifth place finisher Samuel Lindbald in 28:08.
Fairbanks mayor Jim Matherly was on hand as DJ and race officiant, and made some remarks in the pre-race orientation.
“It’s been a rough couple of years and these seniors have missed out on a lot,” Matherly said. “It’s good to get back to living again.”
Proceeds from the race will support a celebration for the Ravens’ graduating class of 2022.