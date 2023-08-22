The first iteration of the ‘Dog Bowl’ across all sports this academic year went in favor of West Valley. The Wolf Pack flag football team defeated Lathrop, 8-0, on Monday in its season opener.
“Where they are right now is incredible,” first-year head coach Matt Nylund said. “To beat Lathrop first game, we’ve been together one month, put the offense in two weeks ago, very pleased.”
Despite the game’s low-scoring fashion, Lathrop threatened to put West Valley in a hole right away. The Malemutes approached the Wolf Pack’s 20-yard line on their first drive and stayed on the field on fourth down, but a pass to the end zone was overthrown.
West Valley punted on its first drive but got back on the field soon after when Kameryn Bartlett picked off a pass at midfield and returned it within Lathrop’s redzone. The hosts scored two snaps later on a misdirection run play, as Hannah Willis reached paydirt. The Wolf Pack successfully operated a two-point conversion attempt with a pass to quarterback Aysha Peter.
The first play of Lathrop’s ensuing drive was intercepted by Abbey Anthony. However, West Valley was unable to turn that into points. Halftime came soon after, and Lathrop continued its offensive struggles after the break.
A dropped-snap dead ball on third down ended the Malemutes’ first drive of the half relatively quickly, leading to a punt. The next drive, Willis took a first down run to near Lathrop’s 30-yard line, but a collision of two West Valley players sparked a turnover on downs.
The Wolf Pack nabbed their third takeaway of the game on a ball tipped to Ryleigh Roach. Still, the hosts were unable to further cushion their lead. As the minutes of the fourth quarter waned, a personal foul on third down got Lathrop into the redzone with just over two mins remaining.
The Wolf Pack recorded stops on consecutive running plays, then an incomplete pass set up fourth down and a Lathrop timeout. It was then ruled an illegal forward pass, setting the Malemutes further back. In a game they controlled most of the way despite what the score may have said, West Valley finally seized firm control in the final moments with its fourth interception.
The junior varsity matchup preceding the varsity game ended in a tie. The Wolf Pack could have been headed for the same kind of stalemate, or worse, given the Malemutes’ could have attempted a three-point conversion from 15 yards out to take the lead. Fortunately for the hosts, their ballhawking secondary came through time and again.
“We do run quite a few defensive, not just tackling drills but drills that work on batting balls down and backpedaling and getting in the right position,” Nylund said. “The girls just have bought into the drills, and I think it’s paying off.”
The two teams faced each other in a scrimmage jamboree last week and are set to face off again on Sept. 6 as the second in a series of matchups. West Valley will return to action next Monday, Aug. 28 at North Pole, while Lathrop will play the Patriots on Wednesday.