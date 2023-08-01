As summer winds down, high school football season in Alaska is fast approaching. First kickoff for Fairbanks North Star Borough teams is a mere 10 days away — August 11. Per usual, Alaska will be the first state in the nation to begin its football season once it kicks off in a week-and-a-half.
Before we preview the area teams and faces who will shape the season, it’s worth looking at a few numbers that could have an impact on the months ahead. Here are some notable stats and figures that could define the 2023 high school campaign on the gridiron.
10 — Years since Fairbanks has produced a Division I scholarship player, at least in the national recruiting databases, compared to five for Anchorage in that span. The last was North Pole High School wide receiver Lance Wright, who chose Rice University in Houston, Texas. The Golden Heart City is smaller and more remote than its coastal counterpart, which produces most of the state’s prospects. But with a metro area of nearly 100,000, one may expect more production from the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Is that recruiting drought a product of a lack of premier talent or due to a scarcity of camps and coaches from the lower 48 searching for that talent? Perhaps both. Is this the year a prospect emerges from the area? Or could an underclassman begin to build their stock to emerge from the 2025 or 2026 graduating classes?
0.92 — The winning percentage Lathrop has compiled over its past three seasons. The Malamutes have lost just 2 of their 25 games over a span in which they won both of the Division 2 State Championships contested (there wasn’t one in 2020 due to the pandemic). It will take a few more trophies to match Soldotna’s run of dominance from 2012-19 that ended at the hands of Lathrop in the past two title games.
63 — The combined scoring margin that Lathrop and North Pole defeated West Valley by during the 2022 season. The borough’s largest school, which is a power in boy’s basketball, lost to the Malamutes by five touchdowns and the Patriots by four. The Wolf Pack feels due for its first winning season since 2018.
2019 — The last time Ben Eielson High School won a football game dates back to last decade, according to MaxPreps results. The Ravens have gone 0-5 each of the past three seasons, a far cry from when they won the ASAA Division III state title in 2018 and reached the state championships in 2019. They’ll hope their fortunes change as they begin nine-man football this fall.
4 — The amount of area schools expected to field a football team this fall. That includes Lathrop, North Pole, West Valley and Ben Eielson. The first two both reached the four-team ASAA Division 2 State Championships last fall. Monroe Catholic, for the second year in a row, will reportedly not be fielding a team. Hutchison, meanwhile, does not have a boys' football team.
Contact Gavin Struve at gstruve@newsminer.com.