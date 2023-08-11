On the dawn of the ASAA’s official start date for the high school cross country season, today feels like a fitting time to preview the prep season on the grass.
Area teams will get their seasons underway on Saturday, Aug. 12 when West Valley hosts its home invitational on the nearby University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. In less than two months, they’ll conclude their fall campaigns at the state championship meet in Palmer on Saturday, Oct. 7.
Fairbanks North Star Borough high schools Lathrop, West Valley and North Pole are all expected to compete at the highest level of Alaska prep sports, Division I, on the grass this fall, while Hutchison, Monroe Catholic and Ben Eielson should again be slated for Division II.
While Saturday’s race on the UAF trails will offer some gauge of teams’ fitness levels and potential, its 3,200-meter distance (roughly 2 miles) and status as one of the first meets in the nation suggests it’s more of a rust-buster or tune-up.
The Interior Invitational (often known as the Birch Hill Invitational) on Aug. 19 and the North Pole Invitational at Chena Lakes a week later should offer a strong sense of where teams are as they enter the meat of the season — September. West Valley traditionally sends its varsity group to compete in Soldotna that weekend instead.
From there, according to a schedule obtained from the district, most area teams will venture to the Delta Invitational in Delta Junction on Sept. 2 and receive a preview of the state meet course at the Palmer Invitational on Sept. 9. They’ll then return home for the Hutchison Invitational (called the Pearl Creek 5k last year) on Sept. 15 and regionals hosted by Ben Eielson at the Fairbanks Golf Course on Sept. 23.
Teams lucky enough to qualify for the state championships will get a two-week break before their biggest race of the season. Last fall, West Valley was fortunate enough to send both its boys’ and girls’ teams, while Lathrop qualified its boys’ team and a couple of girls as individuals, and North Pole achieved the inverse. Monroe Catholic sent a handful of boys and girls to the Division II state final as individuals.
While the Interior does not appear to field a NCAA Division I prospect like Camron Herron (West Valley ‘19 to Arizona, now Texas) or Daniel Abramowicz (West Valley ‘22 to San Francisco) this year, there should be enough returning talent to send multiple Fairbanks North Star Borough teams back to the state championships.
Cirdan Vonnahme looks to be the leader of the West Valley Wolfpack — and perhaps the fastest cross country runner in the area — after holding that position at the Division I state meet last fall where his team placed 7th a year after winning the team title. He has been a picture of consistency in his prep career thus far. Last year he ran no slower than 17:30, dipped under 17:00 once and placed 14th at the state championships. He had a very similar season in 2021 en route to placing 20th at the state championship meet.
Vonnahme should be joined in the varsity lineup by fellow returners Kieran Kaufman, who was a scorer as a freshman last year, Owen Wooller and Curtis Beck, the Division I 400-meter runner-up. Three of the Wolfpack’s varsity runners at the state championships last year were listed as seniors and expected to be graduated now. Among them is eight-time All-State honoree Shane Fisher, who won the West Valley and North Pole Invitationals last fall but struggled at the 2022 state meet.
The Lathrop boys, who finished 10th at the 2022 Division I state championships, could be positioned to threaten West Valley’s local supremacy by returning their top four scorers and six of their top seven from the 2022 state championships. Foremost among that group is senior Tucker Sarkisian, who won the Birch Hill and Delta invitationals last fall.
Nicholas Hecht, a former Kodiak transfer, was the lone male representative for North Pole at last year’s Division I state meet, where he placed 32nd. He’s also the only runner in the borough beyond Vonnahme who has run under 17:00 in the 5k. He, Vonnahme and Sarkisian should be expected to be the top three boys distance runners in the area this year.
The borough girls don’t have anyone who looks as primed to crash the top-10 or 15 at the state meet at first glance, although West Valley’s Anna Bailey could be in for a big leap after a strong freshman season. She was the top runner in the area at last fall’s state meet, placing 23rd, and won both the Delta Invitational and Region 6 Championships.
The Wolfpack girls bring back four of their top five scorers from their 8th place team last fall, with seniors-to-be Sage Personett, Stella Organek and Zarah Laker-Morris. That returning talent could prime the West Valley girls to be the most successful team in the borough between boys and girls. Each of those girls landed in the top-50 at the state meet last fall.
The North Pole girls, meanwhile, appear slated to return their top two scorers from their 10th place team at the state meet last year, seniors Dannika Dawley and Maria Mattox. Lathrop sent just two runners to the state championships last fall after finishing a single point behind North Pole and runner-up status at the Region 6 Championships. However, Carly Pilon, who led the Malemutes with a 30th place result at the state meet, looks set to return.
Neither Hutchison nor Ben Eielson sent a representative to the state championships last fall, and Monroe Catholic may not be much better this year after graduating its top two runners. The Monroe Catholic girls, however, return the two runners they sent to Palmer a year ago. Miranda Wilkerson placed 10th at the Division II State Championships, and Anya Simard was 30th. The former also finished 7th in the 1600 meters and 3rd in the 3200 meters at the Division II state track meet.
Because most teams in the borough race in the same meets, the runners will have some sense of familiarity with each other. Over the coming weeks and months, we’ll get to see how they progress and gain momentum in relation to each other as they compete in one of the most unforgiving races in a climate that’s just as unrelenting as they’ll hope to be.
The News-Miner made attempts to reach coaches of area teams. All grade years of athletes are taken from their athletic.net profiles