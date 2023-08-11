Region VI Cross-Country

Runners fire off the Fairbanks Golf Course starting line at last year's Region VI Cross-Country Championships on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. 

 Selena Moore/For the Daily News-Miner

On the dawn of the ASAA’s official start date for the high school cross country season, today feels like a fitting time to preview the prep season on the grass.

Area teams will get their seasons underway on Saturday, Aug. 12 when West Valley hosts its home invitational on the nearby University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. In less than two months, they’ll conclude their fall campaigns at the state championship meet in Palmer on Saturday, Oct. 7.