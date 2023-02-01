It’s an unusual format for next week’s ASAA Division I State Hockey Tournament. Included in the field of qualifiers is the winner from this week’s Division II state championship.
Last year, the Houston Hawks prevailed as state champions in Division II. This year, few would be surprised if the Aurora Conference champions repeated the feat.
But fast-forward to next weekend and the 21-1-1 Hawks could well be favorites in that field as well.
Two years. Three state titles. Trust us, it works out that way — even for a high school from Big Lake with fewer than 350 students.
Ranked No. 2 overall in the state (Chugiak is No. 1 at 18-0-1), coach Lane Stiers’ team this season has a record of 4-1-1 against schools that were in last year’s Div. I state tournament.
But first things first, and that starts Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Patty Center with Houston facing No. 8 seed Delta.
That will follow the noon tournament opener between Kenai Central and Juneau Douglas. Capping off the first day two more Interior schools will be in action, as Soldotna faces Monroe Catholic at 5 p.m. and Palmer faces off with North Pole in the nightcap at 7:30.
Also ranked in the MaxPreps Top 10 are Soldotna (No. 6) and Palmer (No. 9).
The tournament continues with semifinals and elimination games on Friday, and concludes with the fourth-place, third-place and championship games on Saturday.
Below’s a look at the eight participating teams in this week’s tournament, their overall and conference records, and projections on how they’ll fare.
SCHEDULE
Thursday's games
(All games at the Patty Center)
(4) Juneau Douglas vs. (5) Kenai Central, noon
(1) Houston vs. (8) Delta, 2:30 p.m.
(3) Soldotna vs. (6) Monroe Catholic, 5 p.m.
(2) Palmer vs. (7) North Pole, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Consolation Game 5, noon
Consolation Game 6, 2:30 p.m.
Semifinal 7, 5 p.m.
Semifinal 8, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Fourth-place game, noon
Third-place game, 2:30 p.m.
Championship, 5 p.m.
The teams
No. 1 seed: Houston Hawks
Record: 21-1-1 (8-0 Aurora)
MaxPreps state rank: No. 2
Coach: Lane Styers
Outlook: It’s hard to find a reason why the Hawks won’t repeat as state champions this week, or next week in Division I for that matter. Ari Burnside (13-1-1-1 with a 1.62 goals against average) and Dylan Shaffer (8-0, 1.25) have had things locked down in the crease all season. Forward Afanasy Efimov and defenseman Domnin Efimov have combined for 36 goals and 40 assists this season. Andrey Reutov is also in the 40-point club with 19 goals and 25 assists.
No. 2 seed: Palmer Moose
Record: 12-9-1 (7-1 Railbelt)
MaxPreps state rank: No. 9
Coach: Rusty Belanger
Outlook: The Moose rallied from a 1-3 start – the lone victory coming 3-0 against today’s opponent, North Pole. They finished with just six losses in their last 18 games, including a pair of defeats against top-seeded Houston. Sophomore Elijah Von Gunten sparks the offense with 16 goals and 12 assists. Brody Joseph has a pair of shutouts in goal and has stopped the puck over 300 times (307) this season.
No. 3 seed: Soldotna Stars
Record: 10-6-3 (5-2-1 Railbelt)
MaxPreps state rank: No. 6
Coach: Anthony Zurfluh
Outlook: The Stars haven’t faced Monroe Catholic this season but – should they get past the Rams – might have received an unfavorable draw as despite a solid overall season and conference mark, they’re 0-1-1 against potential semifinal opponent Palmer.
No. 4 seed: Juneau-Douglas Crimson Bears
Record: 6-8 (4-4 Railbelt)
MaxPreps state rank: Unranked
Coach: Luke Adams
Outlook: It’s been a tale of two seasons for Adams’ squad… which one will show up in Fairbanks? The one that was swept by Palmer on opening weekend, or the one that downed Kenai-Central 4-2 and 3-1 two weeks later? The one that scored just once against Soldotna in the opening night of their series or the one that pushed them to overtime the next day? The one that was shellacked 9-1 by Houston or the one that fought to a 2-1 loss to the Hawks the following night?
No. 5 seed: Kenai Central Kardinals
Record: 8-13-1 (3-4-1 Railbelt)
MaxPreps state rank: Unranked
Coach: Scott Sheldon
Outlook: If there’s any reason for optimism on the red birds’ bench is that despite a 2-8-1 record against teams in the tournament field, their last two games were a 3-0 win over Palmer and a 1-1 tie with Soldotna.
No. 6 seed: Monroe Catholic Rams
Record: 7-8 (3-5 Aurora)
MaxPreps state rank: Unranked
Coach: Jason Pace
Outlook: The Rams’ season started with a solid 6-3 mark before a five-game skid in January halted their momentum. Two of those losses were to Houston (5-1 and 8-1) and setbacks to state qualifiers North Pole and Delta were included in the streak. Senior forward Miles Fowler leads the state (according to MaxPreps) in both goals (23) and points (37).
No. 7 seed: North Pole Patriots
Record: 9-11 (5-3 Aurora)
MaxPreps state rank: Unranked
Coach: Ed Halbert
Outlook: A 1-2 record against Monroe Catholic was likely the deciding factor in the Patriots receiving the seventh seed instead of the sixth, though North Pole won the last matchup 7-3. The Patriots were on a six-game winning streak before closing out the regular season with a pair of losses to Houston. If you had to pick a first-round upset, the Patriots over Palmer would be a reasonable selection.
No. 8 seed: Delta Huskies
Record: 5-11 (2-6 Aurora)
MaxPreps state rank: Unranked
Coach: Jon Brant
Outlook: At 1-8 against the tournament field, and having been dispatched by Houston 10-1 and 6-2 in the regular season, not much is expected of the Huskies.