Houston Hawks
ASAA PHOTO

It’s an unusual format for next week’s ASAA Division I State Hockey Tournament. Included in the field of qualifiers is the winner from this week’s Division II state championship. 

Last year, the Houston Hawks prevailed as state champions in Division II. This year, few would be surprised if the Aurora Conference champions repeated the feat.

