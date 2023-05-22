North Pole High School hitters fattened their batting averages while their pitchers lowered their ERAs on Friday. They steamrolled past the Hutchison Hawks 26-0 as four Pats pitchers combined to throw a shutout.
Ethan Clifford led the Patriots to victory by driving in five runs while going 3-for-4 at the plate. Clifford drove in an RBI in the first, hit a three-run home run in the second, and scored an RBI on a deep line drive that smacked the center field fence in the third.
Hutchison was eliminated early. The Patriots scored 11 runs in the second inning. In addition to Clifford, the Patriots big bats were swung by Pavel Kostov, Evan Brown, Jake Dawley, Logan Fischer and Caleb Korhonen, who each had RBIs in the inning.
Connor Lanser started on the mound for North Pole Varsity Patriots. The righty allowed one hit and zero runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out six and walking zero.
Michael Greist led things off on the hill for Hutchison Hawks Varsity. Greist allowed 18 hits and 24 runs over four innings, striking out two. Wade Arbizu threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
North Pole scattered 21 hits in the game. Fischer, Ryan Martinez, Clifford, Dawley, Brown, Colin Drumhiller and Korhonen all manufactured multiple hits for North Pole. Dawley, Clifford, Martinez, and Fischer each collected three hits to lead the Patriots. The Pats ran at will on the base paths with eight stolen bases. Brown led North Pole with three stolen bases,
The Hutchison Hawks Varsity recorded a single by Peyton Thompson in the first inning to ensure there would not be a no-hitter against them.