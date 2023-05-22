North Pole Patriots

The North Pole Patriots defeated the Hutchison Hawks in a blowout 26-0 match Friday, May 20, 2023.

North Pole High School hitters fattened their batting averages while their pitchers lowered their ERAs on Friday. They steamrolled past the Hutchison Hawks 26-0 as four Pats pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Ethan Clifford led the Patriots to victory by driving in five runs while going 3-for-4 at the plate. Clifford drove in an RBI in the first, hit a three-run home run in the second, and scored an RBI on a deep line drive that smacked the center field fence in the third.