It’s seemed apparent this season that the race for the Mid-Alaskan Conference in softball would come down between the North Pole Lady Patriots and the Delta Lady Huskies.
No matter who wins, we can only hope every softball game is as good as the two we got on Saturday between the two clubs.
The Huskies ultimately came away with a sweep of the the double-header, but both games were as dramatic as they come. Delta took game one 11-10 after being down 10-4 in the final inning and took game two 7-6 on a walk-off single.
The first game was a MAC contest while the second was a non-conference battle. Again, though, we should all hope that every game we get the rest of the way is as exciting as the two we got in Delta Junction on Saturday.
“This victory goes to the girls,” said Delta head coach Richard Lester. “They never got down. Even when it looked like it was over they kept grinding until the last at bat. We definitely did not play our best Softball today and I am ecstatic that we got a conference win on a day when we weren’t at our best.”
If the first game wasn’t the Huskies’ best, the rest of the state better watch out.
Delta got out to a 4-1 lead after just one inning of play. The Lady Patriots rattled off nine unanswered runs from there, including two home runs by Lylah Murrah. The fifth and final inning was the difference, however, beginning with freshmen Zoe Moore’s two-run RBI double. The Huskies tied the game on an error before Jocelyn Williams walk-off RBI scored the winning run.
Williams and Alyssa Hooten each had three hits on the day with Hooten pitching the whole game for Delta. Murrah led the way for North Pole. The game moved Delta to 3-0 in conference play while North Pol is now 2-2.
The second game didn’t require as big of a comeback, but was just as exciting. Mersades Owen hit a walk-off two-run RBI single to send the winning run home. Moore got the start in the circle for that game.
“The non-conference games are a chance to give some of our younger players a chance to play in key positions on the field. We always want to win of course, but the experience gained is the primary focus.” said Lester.
North Pole is now 7-6 overall on the season while Delta is 11-1. North Pole’s next battle will come Tuesday against Monroe while Delta’s next date is a Friday double-header against West Valley.
