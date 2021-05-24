The Delta Junction Huskies continued their extremely impressive season on Friday during their road trip into Fairbanks.
The Huskies faced off against the West Valley Wolfpack in a double-header Friday evening at the S. Davis Softball Complex. Delta didn’t let West Valley, being the bigger school, phase them as the Huskies easily swept the series. The two wins marked Delta’s 10th and 11th consecutive wins of the season.
Delta has been on fire since the start of the season. The series against West Valley put them at 13-1 overall on the season and aside from a 9-8 win over Palmer and wins of 11-10 and 8-7 over North Pole, the Huskies have rarely even been challenged. Their lone loss heading into the series this year came against Colony in the third game of the season, 12-4. Even in that game, the Huskies got off to a lead.
Friday’s double-header was business as usual for Delta Junction. Their offense was clicking from the start as they took game one 18-6. The offense stayed hot while the pitching and defense was even better in game two as they took that one 11-3 from the Wolfpack.
At the rate they’ve been going, it’s hard seeing anyway the Huskies don’t make it to the state softball tournament as a representative of the Fairbanks North Star Borough. For the good of Fairbanks, hopefully they’ll make some noise while they’re there.
Delta will face Monroe in a double-header Tuesday evening. West Valley played Lathrop in a game Saturday evening. Results of that match were unavailable by press time. West Valley will play in their Regional Tournament at S. Davis beginning Thursday.
