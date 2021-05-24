The Delta Huskies had won 11 straight games heading into their Saturday double-header against the North Pole Patriots. Two of those wins were dramatic walk-offs against North Pole last weekend. The first game of the double-header went just about how you’d expect with all of that knowledge. The second game, however, had North Pole celebrating.
The Huskies extended their win streak to 12 games after handedly beating the Patriots 17-5 in the first game of Saturday’s double-header at S. Davis Softball Complex. Game two, however, the Patriots got their revenge, snapped a three-game losing streak to the Huskies, and halted Delta’s winning streak at 12 with an 8-7 win.
At the end of the day, Delta is still 3-1 against North Pole this season. They’re 14-2 and 4-1 in conference play, ahead of Monroe Catholic and North Pole. The first game showed just how dominant the Huskies have been this year as only three of their wins have even been close, their first loss was to one of the best teams in the state (Colony), and they only fell by one to a quality opponent in game two Saturday.
Still, for a North Pole team high on talent, but struggling with consistency this year, Delta could take the first game. Game two was the moment the Patriots were really hoping for.
North Pole has been the biggest challenger to Delta this year. The Patriots were coming off an 8-3 win against West Valley on Wednesday and seem to have momentum on their side now. However, Monroe Catholic has come quite far since the beginning of the season and Delta, well, is Delta.
One thing is for sure, there’s reason to be excited about Fairbanks softball right now. With North Pole playing Lathrop Monday night and Delta playing Monroe in a double-header Tuesday, the regular season is nearing an end. This weekend’s regional tournaments will help determine who all is heading to state. Whichever schools get the nod, Fairbanks can be very proud.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMsports.