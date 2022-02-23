The Hutchison Hawks boys avenged last week’s road loss to North Pole with a win at home Monday over the Patriots, 50-42. It was the same night Hawks' senior Ryan Young was celebrated for scoring 1,000 points in his high school basketball career.
North Pole took a 5-point lead at the half but the Hawks stormed back in the second, outscoring the Pats 33-20 to secure the victory. Evan Moss paced the Hawks with 20 points on the evening while Young added 14 and Zach Person chipped in with 7. The Patriots high point man was Joseph Campbell, who finished with 11 points, while teammate Marcus Lipari netted 8 on the night.
The Hawks will stay at home this week and host the Valdez Buccaneers in a two-game set Wednesday and Thursday.