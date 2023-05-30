Ashlynn Parduhn signed her letter of intent to play basketball for Clark College in a ceremony held at Lathrop High School on Tuesday.
“I’m feeling pretty great. I’m excited to start and go somewhere new,” Parduhn said in a telephone interview. “It’s just kind of like a new start.”
The shooting guard decided on the Vancouver, Washington, school through a combination of strong interest by new coach Jesse Norris and strong academic offerings.
“I really like that, when somebody wants me to come and play for them, and they had the best offer out of the other schools,” Parduhn said.
The future Penguin began her career in basketball after watching her older brother play.
“My brother started playing basketball in fifth grade, and I had no interest in basketball at all, but after watching him play I was like, ‘Oh, I want to try this sport,’” Parduhn said.
From there, she stepped on the court each year and ultimately helped the Malemutes win the 2023 Mid-Alaska Conference championship.
Parduhn joins Clark as the team comes off a 10-17 season, including a 5-11 record in the Northwest Athletic Conference under their previous coach.
She plans to study to become a dental hygienist with a goal to keep her grades high. Secondary to that is basketball, where she plans to improve as much as possible and make many new friends along the way.