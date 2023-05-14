Last Saturday, Aaliah Hanson became the first Fairbanks athlete to sign for college level flag football with her commitment to Southwestern College in Kansas.
“It feels really good. Playing a college sport is cool because not a lot of people go on to the next level, so I just feel proud that I got myself this far,” Hanson said.
Hanson started playing flag football in high school and continued all four years. She also plays basketball and softball, which she has been playing for her whole life.
“My other sports I’ve played all my life, and at a point they get almost repetitive, and so a new sport is fun,” Hanson said. “And I really like that I get to focus on just one sport instead of back to back sports like I have been these past four years. I’ll really just get to focus on improving at one sport, one position, and I feel like that will really help me grow as a player. I’m also excited to have a team going into college; it will be like my own little family there.”
Hanson’s high school coach, Noah Harris, will also be her coach at Southwestern College. He coached at West Valley for two years before moving to coach at the collegiate level last fall. It will be Southwestern’s first year having a flag football team.
“Aaliah is really the trendsetter. Just her being the first athlete from the Fairbanks area to go play flag. The part about me coaching her in high school was just coincidence, because Aaliah was good enough to go play other sports in college as well,” Said Harris. “I’m very proud of Aaliah. To get one of the athletes you coached at a high school level to come to college is really a dream come true.”
Aaliah said that one of the reasons she chose Southwestern was because Harris was the coach. She is glad to have a familiar face at her new school.
“Over the two years I coached Aaliah, I definitely saw a lot of growth in different areas. The willingness to play different positions, to be a little bit more vocal at times, and step out of her comfort zone. So yeah she’s grown a lot, absolutely.” Harris said.
When asked about a favorite memory from her four years of flag football at West Valley, Hanson said, “When I got three interceptions on my senior night, and then all the trips, just the girls, we were a really close team. Any memory with my team was good honestly.”
Her accomplishment is a first for Fairbanks and is sure to inspire others and grow flag football in the interior.
“I hope the message this sends is just to work hard, pay attention, and be good in school. That will get you good scholarships,” Hanson said.
Coach Harris commented, “I think it will open up doors for future athletes right off the bat. Not only her deciding to sign and leave alaska, but also other athletes might see that and say dang, now I’m good enough to go play flag football at the collegiate level”
Hanson said she was sad to leave behind her family and friends here in Fairbanks, but also excited to go make new ones in Kansas. “It’s exciting to make new friends, be on my own. It seems like they have a lot of activities at the school which I think is cool. I’ll be starting my whole new adult life, which’ll be fun,” Hanson said.
Hanson is currently undecided but thinking of pursuing a career in nursing.