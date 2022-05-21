The Patriots overcame a 4-0 deficit after an inning and a half to improve their record to 25-3 overall, 6-0 in the Mid Alaska Conference with a 10-6 win over Lathrop Thursday night.
Torrin Johnson-Oates (3-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored) paced the Malemutes to an early lead.
The Patriots responded with a big inning in the bottom of the seventh, scoring seven runs to take the lead for good.
Sierra Howard pitched four innings in relief for North Pole, allowing three earned runs on six hits while striking out five.
Howard, Madison Kurzenberger, Danika Dawley and Brenneke Tobin were all 1-for-1 with an RBI to pace the Patriots at the plate.
Lathrop (7-8, 2-1 in the Railbelt Conference) will take on West Valley Monday at 5:30 p.m. at South Davis.
NORTH POLE 8, WEST VALLEY 7: Sierra Howard’s one-out sacrifice fly scored ghost runner Lylah Murrah from third in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Patriots outlasted West Valley on Thursday afternoon.
Murrah had moved to third on Maddie Kurzenberger’s groundout to start the Patriots’ half of the inning.
Howard came on in relief with one out and the bases loaded in the top of the inning, getting a fielders’ choice groundout to erase a runner heading home and a strikeout to end the Wolf Pack threat.
North Pole’s Ciara Martin was 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead the Patriots at the plate, while Murah had two RBI.
Annalee Coryell pitched four innings for West Valley, leaving the game knotted at six after the Wolf Pack erupted for six innings in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 6-6. Maddison Inderreiden and Jackie Bolinger paced the Wolf Pack (11-6-1 overall, 2-2 in the Railbelt Conference) offense by going 2-for-4. Abbie Anthony added two RBI on her 1-for-4 afternoon.
BASEBALL
WEST VALLEY 7, MONROE CATHOLIC 1: Kade Rowland and Gannon Young hit RBI doubles in the second inning as the Wolf Pack jumped out to a 2-1 lead in a victory over Monroe on Friday night at Marlin Field.
The Wolf Pack added three runs in the third, with Fin Ludwig tripling to center and subsequently scoring on a throwing error to lead off the frame. Bryson Roon and Kade Rowldand drove in runs on a single and fielder’s choice, respectively, to stretch the lead to 6-1.
Another throwing error in the fifth allowed Gannon Young to score, bringing the final to 7-1.
Ludwig also earned the win for West Valley, allowing just one run on one hit through four innings while striking out seven. Young threw three innings in relief striking out four while allowing two hits.
In addition to Young (3-for-4) and Ludwig (3-for-4), Jackson Taylor had three hits for the Wolf Pack.
Josh Swank and John Swank split pitching responsibilities for the Rams. Monroe scoredits lone run of the game in the first, when Miles Fowler drove in Greg Angaiak on a fielder’s choice. The Wolf Pack tied it up in the bottom of the second on an RBI double by Rowland that scored Roon.
BOYS SOCCER
NORTH POLE 8, MONROE CATHOLIC 0: William Good scored four goals, Oscar Queen scored two goals and assisted on another, and Aiden Summers and Erik Ochoa added a goal each as the Patriots improved to 6-2-1 overall and 5-0 in the Mid Alaska Conference.
James Aleshire held the Rams scoreless, blocking four shots.
LATHROP 2, CHUGIAK 0: Senior Connor Musick scored both goals for the Malemutes — on assists by Arnold Caceres and Jalen Kohler — in a shutout victory Friday evening on the South Davis fields.
Freshman Camden Corbett kept goal for Lathrop, coming up with two saves as the Malemutes improved to 7-3-1 overall, 6-2-1 in the Railbelt Conference.
GIRLS SOCCER
WEST VALLEY 0, EAGLE RIVER 0: The Wolf Pack posted a scoreless tie Friday evening on the South Davis fields, and now stand at 2-2-5 overall, 2-2-4 in the Railbelt Conference.
LATHROP 3, CHUGIAK 3: Fairbanks wasn’t the only thing heating up this Friday. The turnout for the Lathrop High School girls soccer team’s game was amazing on Senior Night.
Lathrop, coached by Kenny Hoop, played host to Chugiak, coached by Steve Day.
All sides of the Davis Turf Complex gleamed with spectators tuning into what would be a show down with seeding for regionals at stake.
Madison Spencer, a sophomore for Lathrop, showed her impressive tackling against Chugiak. Eliza Riordan scored for the Malemutes to give Lathrop a 2-1 lead.
Competition began to heat up on the field as Kiersten Ostnes and Mylee Nafplitotis provided a goal and an assist to clinch the top seed for the upcoming Regionals.
Ellie Lovely showed her athleticsm on the field, and there was no room to fly by Hannah Aemisegger, the junior serving as the goalkeeper.
She is swift with her saves being a catalyst for this grueling game. The competitiveness among the teams was so intense the crowd was on their toes.
Mylee Nafplitotis among the rest of the team, showed out and each player exuded their objective while showing their skill level on the field.
The elevated crowd livened up the atmosphere and electrified the field; tonight was truly a display of a sport that demands discipline and has a high magnitude of uncertainty.
The Lathrop Malemutes and Chugiak Mustangs were truly an impressive match to watch.
-- Heidi Lee