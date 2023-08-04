Lathrop High School Malemutes
Record last season: (10-0, 3-0)
The Lathrop High School Malemutes enter the new year as the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) Division II Football State Champions after defeating the Soldotna High School Stars 21-18 to bring home the title.
Last year’s championship made it two straight ASAA Division II Football State Championships for the Malemutes.
Heading into the new season, the Malemutes look to keep building off the momentum they have gained over the past few years.
The Malemutes’ most recent loss came in August of 2021. Over the course of the last two seasons the Malemutes have outscored their opponents by a total score of 792-241.
Lathrop High School kick their football season off on August 18 against the team they defeated in last year’s championship, the Soldotna High School Stars.
Their schedule also includes an away matchup against the North Pole Patriots on September 22.
The Malemutes play their cross-town rival, West Valley High School, on September 30 for their last home game of the year.
West Valley High School Wolf Pack
Record last season: (3-5, 1-2)
The West Valley Wolf Pack showed signs of progress last season. The team finished with three wins, a two-win improvement from the year prior.
West Valley’s last winning season was in 2018.
Last year, the Wolf Pack took down Ben Eielson High School by a score of 44-0. They also blew out Kodiak High School 41-6.
Arguably their best victory of the year was a 27-25 win over Wasilla High School, who entered the game with a record of 3-0.
Besides the win over Kodiak, West Valley struggled against their conference foes last season. They fell to Lathrop High School 35-0 and North Pole High School 47-19.
West Valley has not defeated Lathrop or North Pole since the 2020 season. The Wolf Pack have opportunities to do so this year.
They take on North Pole on September 8, and close out the season on the road against Lathrop on September 30.
West Valley looks to cement itself as a threat in the new look Division II conference this year.
North Pole High School Patriots
Record last season: (6-4, 2-1)
The North Pole Patriots head into the year coming off a 34-20 semi-final loss to Soldotna in the ASAA DII Football State Tournament.
After a strong ending to last year, the Patriots look to challenge for a top spot in the new eight-team conference.
North Pole finished 2-1 in their conference last year with blowout wins over West Valley High School and Kodiak High School.
Their one conference loss came against Lathrop by a score of 42-8.
The Patriots overcame a 1-2 start to the season last year to win five of their last six games.
The Patriots start this season with a home game against Eagle River High School on August 11. Other key dates include a matchup with West Valley on September 8 and a game against Lathrop on September 22.
Contact Caleb Jones at (907) 459-7530 or at cjones@newsminer.com.
