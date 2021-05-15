“The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It’s a very mean and nasty place and I don’t care how tough you are it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life.”
That’s the opening part to a speech that Sylvester Stallone’s character gives to his son in the 2006 film “Rocky Balboa.” It’s also something the Luke Ciolli knows all too well.
Ciolli, a 21-year old from Colorado Springs, Colorado, is supposed to be in his third season with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs. As Balboa and maybe even Ciolli would likely tell you, life doesn’t care about what’s “supposed” to happen.
For the first two years of his career with the Dogs, Ciolli was known for his fierce play at the forward position. In 112 games played, Ciolli accounted for 77 points with 33 goals and 44 assists. Fairbanks head coach Trevor Stewart, General Manager Rob Proffitt, and even team captain Andrew Garby have said that were Ciolli with the team, he would’ve been team captain and it likely would’ve been unanimous.
Life, however, had different plans.
In October of 2020, Ciolli was diagnosed with brain cancer. He required immediate treatment that has kept him off the ice and away from the team the entire season. It’s a diagnosis that would be difficult for anybody to receive and it would’ve been natural for Ciolli to feel defeated by it.
Ciolli, however, refused to simply lay down and take the hit life threw at him.
“At first it was a lot of negative thoughts (going through my head),” he said.
“I was just feeling kind of sad and bad for myself. Now, though, I take it day by day. I’m not thinking about the big picture as much as each day. I’m just trying to get better, enjoying my time, and not letting all those negative thoughts in my head each day. I’m just trying to live each day, have fun, and enjoy the people around me.”
Ciolli is currently going through chemo therapy. He says his last session should come sometime in December. Through out the Ice Dogs’ stay in Marshall, Minnesota and their first two series’ back in Fairbanks, Ciolli was forced to watch from home in Colorado, unable to participate. While challenging to watch the team from afar, he once again refused to let life keep him down.
“Whenever they lose I don’t think I’d be much of a difference maker,” he said. “They’ve got a great squad. Whenever they win games it’s awesome. It makes me feel good. There’s nothing more that I want for these guys then to win games. Seeing them win is great and seeing them lose I know what they’re going through. I know they’ll be back and get better after each loss.”
Getting back and better after each blow is something Ciolli would know about. He initially committed to play collegiate hockey at West Point before his diagnosis. While Army could’ve pulled his scholarship, they instead opted to defer his scholarship to the following year, meaning if all goes well Ciolli should be playing hockey for the Black Knights in the fall of 2022.
Before that, however, he’s interested in seeing how far the Dogs can make it. Last week marked the first time Ciolli got to see the team in person and even practiced in a no-contact jersey on Thursday. He was in attendance for both games of the weekend, taking part in the ceremonial puck drop Friday to a standing ovation from the crowd at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Ciolli, for his part, was just glad to feel a little bit of normal again.
“It feels great (to get back on the ice),” he said. “I felt pretty good out there. It was nice to be back out on the Big Dipper. Just getting to get back here, to what I’m used to, to what normal was the past couple of years is nice.”
For the rest of the Ice Dogs, it was more than nice to have Ciolli around again.
“We’ve had a long hard season, but no one’s had it harder than him,” said Garby. “For him to finally be back here with us is just awesome and exciting to see.”
In a year in which the Ice Dogs have had to deal with playing away from home for most of the season, dealing with injuries and a global pandemic, Ciolli’s journey has helped give the whole team perspective.
“It was emotional seeing him this week knowing the things he’s had to go through,” said assistant coach Scott Deur. “I think it’s something that our guys could look at and know there are worse things in the world (than what we’ve dealt with) and he’s dealing with one of them. The way that he’s fighting through everything is just awesome.”
Balboa’s line about how hard life can be was only the beginning of his speech. He went on to say there’s only one thing you can do when life beats you down.
“It ain’t about how hard ya hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward.”
Just like before, there is perhaps no one who knows that better than Ciolli. He’s continued to answer every hit thrown his way and continue to push forward. He plans to continue doing so all the way through his last chemo treatment in December, into his time at Army, and for the rest of his life.
“(This process has taught me) resiliency and the importance of relationships,” he said. “(It’s taught me) the importance of spending time with people you love, not taking anything for granted, and just trying to be the best person I can be. Enjoy life.”
Miriam-Webster defines resilience as “an ability to recover from or adjust easily to misfortune or change.” Ask anyone associated with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, and their definition would likely be far simpler: Luke Ciolli.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.