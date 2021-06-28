When I was 12, I thought Independence Day should’ve been April 30.
Sure, July 4 was the day America celebrated its independence from the UK, but April 30 was the day George Washington was elected president, right? Wrong, that’s just what I thought at the time because I was 12, thusly, I didn’t know anything.
I also thought it was crazy that the office of the presidency was just a figurehead position as the nation was really being run by a shadow organization of A.I. known as The Patriots. Not related to the football team, but still pretty crazy, right? Wrong. I was 12 so I wasn’t right about anything.
What was really nuts to me, though, was that there was an oil spill on the Hudson River and they had to build an entire shell around it to keep the contamination from spreading. Though I was much more concerned about the Russian terrorist organization known as Dead Cell made up of meta humans that was planning on destroying the shell and our only hope was Kurt Russell’s character from “Escape from New York” and some whiny blonde dude. Remember that? No, you don’t. Why? Because it didn’t happen, I was just 12.
All of these events I believed to be true because that was history according to “Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty.” Was it one of the greatest video games of all time? Yes. Was it a good source for historical information? Also yes. Just kidding, no it wasn’t. The game was made in Japan, by Japan, for Japan. Probably not a reliable source for American history.
Yet still, I believed it. When I found out that MGS2’s historical reporting was inaccurate, did I rage out at Japan? No. Did I refuse to play the game again? Heck no, that game was sick. Did I message game creator Hideo Kojima on Facebook and demand an apology? No, because Facebook didn’t exist and Kojima believes social media is a tool of the ruling class to ... well, I don’t want to get into it. The point is I didn’t do any of that.
I decided to think as critically as a 12 year old could (not very much, it turns out). I realized, “Hey, maybe I don’t know everything there is to know about why they did this.” Then I realized, “Hey, maybe they were given bad information.” Most importantly, I realized, “Hey, Hideo Kojima’s understanding of American history has no bearing on my life what so ever and I shouldn’t waste my time being angry about it.” That last lesson is one we could all stand to learn.
Having said that, I made sure to take this information into account when playing “Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.” For those seeking a historically accurate retelling of the Cold War in the 70s, look elsewhere. For those seeking a flippin’ awesome gaming experience, meh, the first two were better.
That takes us to this week’s Hart of the Matter: It’s America’s birthday. This Sunday marks the 245th anniversary of the time King George blew a 13 colony lead, which still isn’t as embarrassing as the Falcons blowing a 25-point fourth quarter lead in the Super Bowl (still a Saints fan, y’all). I’m hoping you all have a lovely holiday.
We’ve got plenty of sports action to get to before that, however.
The Alaska Goldpanners are on the road this week beginning with a three game series in Seattle against the Studs. The ‘Panners are 13-5 this season and have won six in a row and eight of their past nine. They previously opened the season against the Studs, losing the series 1-2. However, this is a vastly different team than the one that faced Seattle in the opening series.
The ‘Panners will play the Studs at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Alaska will then travel to take on the Redmond Dudes on Friday at noon, Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 6 p.m. All games can be streamed live on the Pannervision YouTube channel.
With this weekend being a holiday, the Fairbanks Soccer Club and Mitchell Raceway will be taking the week off. Mitchell will be roaring again the following weekend and FSC will do the same.
Well, I think that’s it. Thanks for getting to the Hart of the Matter with me. If you think I forgot something, first make sure you ask yourself, “Am I Hideo Kojima?”
