Centerfielder Griffin Harrison did it all Tuesday night for the Alaska Goldpanners.
In the first four innings, Harrison, a freshman from Sacramento State, had two hits, scored two runs and drove in a run to help the Goldpanners roll to an 8-2 victory over the Ventura County (Calif.) Pirates from in summer baseball action at Growden Memorial Park.
Harrison also turned in an outstanding defensive play with a diving catch in left-centerfield to rob Ventura’s Jovan Camacho of an extra base hit in the top of the third inning.
“We’re a really, really good defensive team,” pitcher Raymond Padilla said after Harrison’s gem. “It makes life a lot easier for us as pitchers.”
Harrison opened the bottom half of the inning with a single and scored on a base hit by Sean Rimmer to give the Panners a 3-0 lead.
Harrison doubled home North Pole’s Alex Garcia to get the Panners five-run, two-out rally in the fourth inning going. Garcia started the rally by drawing a walk off Ventura reliever Reese Matheisen, who retired the first two batters he faced but was chased from the mound before the inning was over.
After Harrison’s double to left scored Garcia, Brock Rudy delivered a run-scoring double to right centerfield. Rimmer was hit by a pitch and Cole Alexander drove in two runs with a booming double off the wall in left-center.
Alexander eventually scored on an error to complete the five-run rally. Ventura’s Andrew Tovar came on to get the final out of the inning and pitched three innings of scoreless relief for the Pirates.
Goldpanner starter Corey Braun pitched a strong 5⅓ innings to earn the win. He gave up a run on three hits while walking three and striking out three.
Kegan Wentz worked 2⅔ innings of hitless relief before Fort Wainwright’s Padilla finished things off in the ninth allowing a run on three hits.
It was the Panners’ sixth straight win since a season-opening tie against the Peninsula Oilers of Kenai.
The Panners play an abbreviated doubleheader today. The first game is a five-inning contest against the Fairbanks American Legion All-Stars. The second game is a seven-inning contest against Ventura. Action starts at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively, at Growden Memorial Park.
Ventura finishes up its weeklong trip to Fairbanks with 6:30 p.m. contests against the Panners on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.