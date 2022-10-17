Helping get Fairbanks back in the win column with 74 saves, Ice Dogs goalkeeper Kayden Hargraves has been recognized for the second time this season as the North American Hockey League Midwest Division Star of the Week.
The 20-year-old native of Cheyenne, Wyo., was in the crease as the Ice Dogs posted a weekend road sweep of the first-place Kenai River Brown Bears.
“Kaden is a lighthouse for our group, meaning that he provides security regardless of the weather and circumstances," Ice Dogs coach Dave Allison said. "That’s what he has done for us all year thus far."
Overall, Hargraves stopped 74 of 79 shots in the two wins. On Friday, he made 49 saves in a 5-4 overtime win. On Saturday, Hargraves made 25 saves in a 3-1 victory.
For the season, Hargraves has a 8-3-0 record with a 2.36 goals against average and a .931 save percentage.
Teammate Brandon Welsch, who had two goals and two assists in the Ice Dogs' wins, was also nominated for the award.