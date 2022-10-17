Hargraves 1018

Kayden Hargraves blocked 74 of 79 shots he faced during a two-game sweep of Kenai River. 

Helping get Fairbanks back in the win column with 74 saves, Ice Dogs goalkeeper Kayden Hargraves has been recognized for the second time this season as the North American Hockey League Midwest Division Star of the Week.

The 20-year-old native of Cheyenne, Wyo., was in the crease as the Ice Dogs posted a weekend road sweep of the first-place Kenai River Brown Bears.