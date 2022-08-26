NP WV 0826

North Pole vs. West Valley

Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

No sooner had West Valley discovered someone who could outrace Tiahna Guzman to the end zone than the 5-foot-7 sophomore speedster struck back.

In a see-saw affair in the fourth quarter, Guzman and her North Pole Patriots struck last to take a 24-22 victory over the Wolf Pack at West Valley High School on Thursday.

Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.