No sooner had West Valley discovered someone who could outrace Tiahna Guzman to the end zone than the 5-foot-7 sophomore speedster struck back.
In a see-saw affair in the fourth quarter, Guzman and her North Pole Patriots struck last to take a 24-22 victory over the Wolf Pack at West Valley High School on Thursday.
“Everybody wants a Tiahna on their team,” North Pole coach Jeff Darby said.
While the first three quarters were a defensive struggle, with West Valley clinging to an 8-6 lead, the fourth quarter featured a series of explosive plays.
“Our defense gave up 12 points in our worst game last year,” said Wolf Pack coach Noah Harris, whose team fell to 0-2. “We have to get that championship defense back.
Indeed, the first half was a battle of field position as opposed to a race to the end zone. The Wolf Pack got on the board first when a Kameryn Bartlett interception at the Patriots’ 48 set up a short field. Six plays later, Aysha Peter connected with Aaliah Hanson on an 18-yard touchdown pass. A completion from the 10-yard line to Bartlett gave West Valley an 8-0 lead.
North Pole scored its first touchdown on a 16-yard pass by Madison Kerzenberger to pull within 8-6, but an attempt to go ahead on a three-point conversion attempt from the 20 failed.
The most exciting play of the half was a 63-yard pass from Peter to Hanson, with Guzman chasing her down to prevent what appeared to be a go-ahead touchdown. Her heroic effort, however, was negated by a pass interference call and that took the game to halftime.
The teams traded the ball twice in the third quarter, with the score standing at 8-6 when the wild fourth quarter began.
The game eventually came down to Guzman, who had sprinted behind the Wolf Pack defense, catching the ball.
“I just thought to myself, ‘I have to get this ball if we’re going to win,” she said. “It was super scary.”
Contact sports editor Jeff Olsen at 907-459-7530 or jolsen@newsminer.com.