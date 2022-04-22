It’ll be Team Alaska taking on Team Anchorage in the second edition of the Griffin Cup, matching the best billiards players from the Last Frontier.
The competition begins today at 5 p.m. and continues through Sunday at the Red Fox Bar & Grill. It was formed in the tradition of the Mosconi Cup – an annual 9-ball tournament between the top American and European players named for legendary pool player Willie Mosconi.
“It’s huge,” Seth Guffey, the Fairbanks Pool Association president and one of the five Team Alaska members, said. “It lets everyone playing pool in the state see what they’re doing and how it compares to the state’s best… it gives them something to aspire to.”
The tournament — which is named for Mark Griffin, one of the state’s top players — was held in Anchorage last year. Guffey said being able to host the tournament in Fairbanks this year is a boon for local players, as it will move back to Anchorage next year and then possibly as far away as Juneau for 2024.
Griffin Cup play features seven matches each day. Saturday afternoon’s competition resumes at 2 p.m., and Sunday’s final session will begin at noon. The Red Fox Bar & Grill is at 398 Old Chena Pump Road.