Giving up a five-spot in the top of the first inning doesn’t end a team’s chances for a victory. But after three nights of generating a total of 11 runs — seven of which came in the seventh, eighth or ninth innings — it would have been an understatement to say the Alaska Goldpanners were definitely facing an uphill climb Saturday night.
Such was the case at a smokey Growden Memorial Park, when Alaska starter Corey Braun gave up a one-out RBI single and a two-out grand slam in the opening frame en route to their fourth consecutive loss to the San Diego Waves, this time by an 8-5 count.
As they had in the last three games, the Waves scored in the top of the first inning, but this time they did so with five runs instead of one.
Devlin Lindman hit a leadoff double and scored when Quincy Scott’s blooper dropped in front of right fielder Sean Rimmer. An infield hit by Caden Szuba and a walk to Garner Christiansen loaded the bases with two out. Field manager Mark Lindsay went out to visit Braun and try to change the trajectory of the inning, but Phoenix Sommay took the next pitch over the left-field wall for the grand slam and a 5-0 lead.
From there, Chris Paruleski kept the Goldpanners hitters handcuffed, giving up three hits and three walks while striking out four through 51/3 innings. A fielder’s choice RBI by Matthew Pinal scored Griffin Harrison was the Goldpanners’ first and only run in the first five innings, cutting their deficit to 5-1.
After giving up a one-out walk to Sean Rimmer in the sixth, San Diego manager Jason Schmeiser brought in Tyler Agnew. His appearance started on an ominous note with a walk to Brock rudy and a three-run homer to Rafael Flores that cut the lead to 5-4. From there he continued to struggle with a walk, a groundout, a walk and a single by Marty Munoz to shallow left field, but Matthew Pinal was thrown out at the plate trying to score the tying run to end the inning.
Braun pitched through the third inning, and was followed with two run-free innings by Garrett Cooper and another scoreless inning by Kegan Wentz.
Matthew Pinal moved in from first base to throw the top of the eighth, giving up a walk and a single to start the frame. A Ryan Fenn sacrifice bunt moved them into scoring position, and Quincy Scott drove in Nicholas Jio with a single. Drew Beazley scored Devin Lindman on a sacrifice fly, and Caden Szuba singled to reload the bases, before Garner Christiansen made it 8-4 with a single to score Scott.
Any hope for a late rally was quelled when Sebastian Castro (four batters in the seventh) and Chris Fields (three in the eighth) faced just one batter over the minimum.
Fields was shaky to start the ninth, with Tate Shimao and Marty Munoz hitting back-to-back singles before he was replaced by Colton Bulger. Bulger gave up an RBI fielder’s choice to Brock Kleszcz as part of three consecutive outs.
Now 11-5-1, the Panners head to Canada this evening where they will play in the Grand Forks International Baseball Tournament. Their opening game will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday against the Edmonton Cubs. They’ll also face the Redmond Dudes and the Northwest Honkers in their division.