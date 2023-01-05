Grace Christian hit five of six free throws in the final minute to survive a late rally from Monroe Catholic for a 49-43 opening night win Thursday at the Mt. McKinley Bank Invitational.
Playing at Lathrop High, the Rams cut Grace Christian’s lead to 44-43 with a 3-pointer by Isa Bond with 30 seconds to play. But in a game that had been a defensive struggle throughout, Monroe Catholic was unable to force a turnover in the final half-minute, while missing one shot and turning the ball over once themselves. The resulting three fouls netted the Grizzlies six free-throw attempts of which they hit five for the final margin.
Shannel Kovalsky led Monroe Catholic with 13 points while Maggie Zaverl hit three 3-pointers to add nine points for the Rams.
Ella Boerger had 19 points for the Grizzlies, and Sophie Lentfer added 15.
In the tournament opener, the Lathrop Malemutes girls’ team knocked off Soldotna 39-36.
Ketchikan won the opening game on the boys’ side of the tournament, with J.J. Parker scoring 13 points and Joeben Lovenzon adding 10 fin the Kings’ 55-36 win over Soldotna.
In Thursday’s nightcap, Grace Christian completed a sweep of the Rams with a 55-39 win over Monroe Catholic.
Tournament play resumes today at 3 p.m. with the Lathrop girls facing Grace Christian.
