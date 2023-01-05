MCHS 0106

Monroe Catholic’s Sophia Stepovich fights for a rebound with the Grizzlies’ Olivia Jones during Grace Christian’s 48-43 win on Thursday night at Lathrop High. 

 Jeff Olsen / Daily News-Miner

Grace Christian hit five of six free throws in the final minute to survive a late rally from Monroe Catholic for a 49-43 opening night win Thursday at the Mt. McKinley Bank Invitational. 

Playing at Lathrop High, the Rams cut Grace Christian’s lead to 44-43 with a 3-pointer by Isa Bond with 30 seconds to play. But in a game that had been a defensive struggle throughout, Monroe Catholic was unable to force a turnover in the final half-minute, while missing one shot and turning the ball over once themselves. The resulting three fouls netted the Grizzlies six free-throw attempts of which they hit five for the final margin. 

