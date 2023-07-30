Buckley

Carter DeJong

Maida Buckley, 75, mid-swing at Fairbanks Golf Course on July 27.

 Carter DeJong

I hit the links with Maida Buckley, 75, for a quick nine holes ahead of the Alaska International Senior Games, where she has competed in golf, ping pong, swimming, triathlon and tennis for six years.

Halfway through the first hole, I knew it would only serve as an embarrassment to myself if I kept score. I did all I could to keep up as Buckley quickly moved ahead of me. Her average drive was easily twice as long as my own.

