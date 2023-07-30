I hit the links with Maida Buckley, 75, for a quick nine holes ahead of the Alaska International Senior Games, where she has competed in golf, ping pong, swimming, triathlon and tennis for six years.
Halfway through the first hole, I knew it would only serve as an embarrassment to myself if I kept score. I did all I could to keep up as Buckley quickly moved ahead of me. Her average drive was easily twice as long as my own.
Any golfer, myself not among them, will tell you that there’s nothing like the feeling of hitting a perfect drive.
“When you hit a golf ball well, it does feel serendipitous,” Buckley said. “Like you’re one with the universe.”
Golf allows Buckley and her husband, Tim, to spend time together and to stay active.
“I call it parallel play,” the former UAF education professor said. She explained that the reference stems from a concept in childhood development where children take part in the same activity without influencing one another’s behavior.
The Senior Games are an opportunity for people to continue playing the games they love, in a (slightly) less competitive environment and with people near their own age.
“You still carry that 5-year-old with you, and games are still fun,” Buckley said. “Being able to compete on a more level playing field, it brings back the joy of sports that is always there.”
Beginning in 2003 the Senior Games features over 20 sporting events , including archery, basketball, horseshoes, ice hockey and bowling, according to their website. The events are only open to those 50 years young or over. The competition has no paid employees and instead relies on over 100 volunteers.
“It gives seniors the chance to get out and have fun with their peers,” Diann Darnall, Senior Games president said.
In even-numbered years, Senior Games athletes can qualify for the National Senior Games. The next national competition will be held in Des Moines, Iowa in 2025.
The 2023 Senior Games run August 5 to 13 and the events are held on the University of Alaska, Fairbanks campus and other locations throughout the Fairbanks North Star Borough. A full schedule is available at https://www.alaskaisg.org/games/schedule/.
