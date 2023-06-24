Pitcher Ryan Lachemann picked right up on Saturday afternoon where he left on Thursday after the rain delay, dominating from the mound. The Goldpanners added insurance runs on the board with Karl Peters hitting an RBI single in the bottom of the 5th, 5-1.
Looking to protect the lead for the Goldpanners, Logan Drummond was brought in to pitch in the top of the 7th.
The Monarchs weren’t silent as they added another run on the board when Cale Vinson hit an RBI single to make it 5-2. That run was quickly followed in the top of the 8th with an RBI single from Avery Thielman making it a closer game, 5-3.
The Goldpanners broke the game open in the bottom of the 8th, starting with an RBI double from Ty Barrango, 6-3. Alex Garcia then came in and cleaned up the bases with a 2-run RBI double, 8-3. Immediately after, Eddie Alfaro and Alex Garcia both scored on a wild pitch to give the Goldpanners a wide lead of 10-3. The Michigan catcher went after the wild pitch at half-speed, and his throw to the plate was not in time to catch either scorer.
Andrew Troppmann brought the game to a close in the top of the 9th looking to make quick work of the Monarchs and securing the win for the Goldpanners, which is exactly what he did.
Despite letting up an RBI single the Goldpanners grabbed the win, 10-4, to end the make-up game and to get ready to start the second game of the day 30 minutes later..
Tessa Lindberg will update the originally scheduled game with Michigan upon its completion.