Goldpanners

Mark Lindberg photo

Starting Goldpanner pitcher Gerrit Erickson lobs one in Tuesday, June 20, 2023, against the Michigan Monarchs at Growden Memorial Park.

 Mark Lindberg photo

The Goldpanners and the Medford Rogues took the field on Friday night for game two of their four game series.

The Goldpanners would go scoreless in the top of the first. Mason Schmidt would take the mound for the Panners and make short work of the Rogues’ hitters to close out the frame.

Contact Caleb Jones at cjones@newsminer.com.