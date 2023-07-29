The Goldpanners and the Medford Rogues took the field on Friday night for game two of their four game series.
The Goldpanners would go scoreless in the top of the first. Mason Schmidt would take the mound for the Panners and make short work of the Rogues’ hitters to close out the frame.
After a scoreless first inning, Logan Reddemann would get the Goldpanners started in the top of the second with a ground rule double.
A single from Eddie Alfaro would send Reddemann to third. Alfaro would then steal second during Alex Garcia’s at-bat. The Panners would have runners at second and third with no outs.
Garcia drove in both runners with an RBI single to make the score 2-0.
The Goldpanners would add another run in the inning thanks to a double by Eric Smelko. The Goldpanner lead would stand at 3-0.
In the bottom of the second the Rogues would get on the board, an RBI single would drive in a runner from second to make the score 3-1. The Goldpanners would stop the rally there as Schmidt would get the next two batters out to end the inning.
The game would go quiet from there until the bottom of the fourth.
Schmidt would walk three batters to load the bases for the Rogues. They wouldn’t let this opportunity go to waste as they would add two runs off an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.
Following the runs, the Goldpanners would bring in Ethan Lay to take over on the mound.
The Rogues weren’t done there, they would take their first lead of the ballgame thanks to a shot into left field to make the game 4-3.
The Panners were able to limit the damage as they would throw out the second runner attempting to score on the play to end the inning.
The Goldpanners would look to get their lead back heading into the top of the fifth. Karl Peters would get aboard and then steal second base. A groundout by the next batter would see Peters advance to third.
Scalley would join Peters on base thanks to a walk, the Panners would then have runners on first and third with no outs. Donovan Ratfield would step into the box looking to drive the runners in with only one out. He would do so with an RBI sacrifice fly to tie the game up at 4-4 heading into the bottom of the fifth.
The 4-4 score would hold into the late innings. The Goldpanners would finally break the tie in the top of the seventh thanks to a one-out, two-run Donovan Ratfield home run. The Panners would take a 6-4 lead.
The Panners would add on two more thanks to a two-out Cade Liefer RBI single to left field to increase the lead to 8-4.
The Rogues would add a run back in the bottom of the seventh with a RBI double. The Goldpanner lead would be 8-5 heading into the eighth.
The Panners would get off to a quick start in the eighth as Karl Peters would hit a double off the left field wall to start the inning. Smelko drove in Peters from second base with a single to make the score 9-5 Goldpanners.
The Goldpanners would add on some insurance runs in the ninth.
Following a walk and an errant throw on the next play, the Goldpanners would have runners on second and third with no outs. Koby Williams would then drive in one of the runners with a single to center field to increase the lead 11-5.
Peters would continue the inning with an RBI of his own in the next at-bat to make the score 12-5.
Gerrit Erickson would drive in another for good measure to make the score 13-5. The inning would finally end there. The Goldpanners would finish the game off in the bottom of the ninth.
The Rogues wouldn’t be able to generate any offense in the bottom of the ninth as the Goldpanners would get the win 13-5.
With the win the Goldpanners have taken the first two games of the series. The teams will play again on Saturday for game three.