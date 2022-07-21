An unfortunate reminder that Covid-19 is still with us more than two years after its introduction to our lives was on display at Growden Memorial Park Wednesday evening, as the short-handed San Francisco Seals fell to the Alaska Goldpanners 16-1.
The series opener — on a breezy mid-July night that did not feel nearly as warm as the 66 degrees the thermometer read — took place with just 11 Seals players and one Seals coach on hand. The absence of a lion’s share of their roster reflected that positive tests are still occurring, especially in larger cities.
“Life’s tough,” Seals coach Kyle Coburn said after the game. “But our job this week is to have high standards, work hard to meet them, and bounce back when we don’t. That’s all I can ask, and ultimately we want to take the opportunity to improve.”
Improvement is clearly what the Alaska pitching staff has enjoyed over the last three weeks. In July, the Goldpanners have allowed more than five runs in a game in just three of 14 outings.
Starter Steven Vazquez gave up just two hits over four frames Wednesday night. The first was a leadoff single to Parker Falzone who was erased by Schuck on a strike-’em-out, throw-’em-out play to the next batter, Falcon McGanna. The second was a two-out single to Morgan Wyatt who was stranded at first when Cade Synkowski flew out to end the inning.
“We had a meeting as a staff and came out saying that it was up to us to do our jobs, and that if we did, this ship was going to sail,” Vazquez said.
Goldpanners field manager Mark Lindsay said it’s all about throwing strikes.
“Since we got to Seattle we’ve gotten better,” he said. “We’re good when we throw strikes, but when we walk guys we’re creating problems for ourselves.”
Vazquez finished the night with five strike outs and three walks. He was relieved by recently arrived, second-year Goldpanner Caden Hogan, who went one hitless inning. Kegan Wentz worked out of a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the sixth when Shimao scooped up a solidly hit grounder and started a 6-4-3 double play to Millikan and Alexander. Ramon Padilla closed it out in the ninth, allowing just one hit.
San Francisco pitcher Will Sessler fell behind early; in the first inning the Goldpanners had 13 plate appearances and all but one starter (cough — Isaac Schuck — cough) scored.
Brock Rudy reached on an error to drive in the first run, Sean Rimmer hit a two-RBI single, Cole Alexander drove a two-RBI double to the wall, and leadoff hitter Tate Shimao added an RBI double in his second at-bat as the Goldpanners put up nine runs in the first inning.
Sessler settled down from that point, allowing just two runs on three hits with one walk and one hit batter over the next three innings. Caleb Millikan crossed the plate on a wild pitch in the third, and Tate Shimao belted a solo homer over the left-field wall to lead off the fifth inning.
The Seals finally cracked the scoreboard in the top of the eighth on a single by Cade Synkowski that scored Falcon McGanna.
Morgan Wyatt threw the last four innings for the Seals, surrendering a homerun with one out in the eighth to Panners first baseman Cole Alexander before giving up five runs in the bottom of the eighth.
North Pole High School graduate Alex Garcia had a pinch-hit single in the seventh and an RBI single in the eighth. That was followed by an RBI single by Tate Shimao, upon which Garcia scored on a throwing error.
The series will continue this evening at 6:30 p.m., with games at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Coburn said it’s possible that they’ll be able to fly another pitcher or two up to Fairbanks before the series ends, as Tuesday’s rained-out game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at noon.