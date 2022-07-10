That the Alaska Goldpanners’ pitching staff has put together its three most productive efforts of the season in consecutive games is no doubt allowing Mark Lindsay to rest better at night, even if the result of Sunday’s combined four-hitter by Garrett Cooper and Andrew Troppmann was a 1-0, walkoff loss in 10 innings to the Seattle Studs.
Playing at the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Wash., in the last game of a two-week roadtrip before returning to Growden Memorial Park on Wednesday, Cooper threw the first six innings, giving up just one hit (a one-out single to William DeForest in the fifth inning) and a walk while striking out five. He faced just two more than the minimum through those frames, handling Studs like a professional homebuilder.
He was relieved by Troppmann, the Fairbanks native and West Valley High School graduate, who went the rest of the way, giving up no runs and one hit (a leadoff single to Zala Acklas in the ninth) through the final three innings of regulation play.
The teams used the ghost runner on second extra innings. Thus, back-to-back Seattle hits to leadoff the inning – a double by DeForest and single by Charlie Larson, ended the game as Nathaniel Cruz crossed homeplate.
The exceptional afternoon on the mound for the Goldpanners follows a pair of comparable outings: Nolan Meredith and Steven Vazquez combined to give up seven hits in a 3-2 win over the Studs on Friday night. Saturday morning, Alex Verdugo made his debut with the team in leading a quartet of Goldpanners pitchers who surrendered one run and four hits in a 9-1 win over the Everett Merchants.
Unfortunately for Alaska, Sunday’s pitching gem will fall into the loss column. That was due in part to Studly efforts by Anthony Brady (seven innings, five hits no walks and five strikeouts) and Roy Robles (three innings, one hit, one walk and six strikeouts).
It also resulted from the Panners going 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position – including Isaac Schuck as the ghost runner in the 10th inning – and leaving eight runners on base, including four on second or third base.
Marty Munoz was among six Goldpanners to get one hit and the only Alaska batter to have an extra-base hit, a two-out double with the bases empty in the fifth.
Alaska went 5-6 on its roadtrip, including 2-3 in the Grand Forks (British Columbia) International Invitational.
The Goldpanners will open a six-game, five-day series with the Inland Valley Pirates on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.