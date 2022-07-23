Last weekend, Fairbanks resident Diane DuFour earned a silver medal at the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics for skinning a seal in 4 minutes and 23 seconds.
But its the Alaska Goldpanners who might be in line for the title of best seal skinners in the Interior, having carved up the San Francisco Seals three times in a row, Friday night they came away with a 9-3 victory at Growden Memorial Park.
On an overcast and chilly night the newest Goldpanner – Garrett Maloney – earned the win in his second appearance for Alaska. He gave up two earned runs and three hits while walking one and striking out five through five innings.
“I had five?” he said in disbelief when told of his strike out count. Friday night’s appearance was also a confidence boost as he transitions from a relief role to starting games.
“I was just trying hard to throw strikes,’ Maloney said. “But it definitely helped me to be able to get further along and be able to see what pitches are working as I got deeper into it.”
The Goldpanners used a pair of four-run innings (in the second and fourth) to put the game out of reach. The opening salvo was Isaac Schuck reaching on an error and Griffin Harrison knocking a single before North Pole High School graduate Alex Garcia drove them in with a base hit. Dominic Hughes followed with a triple to center field to clear the bases. When the ball briefly got away from shortstop Swoop Pujari, covering the bag, Hughes was given the signal to round third.
But an alert Morgan Wyatt backed up the errant throw, and Hughes was out by a step and a half at home plate. Marty Munoz doubled with nobody out in the fourth to score Isaac Schuck and Harrison, stretching the lead to 6-3. Cayden Clark then doubled to score Munoz and came home on a wild pitch.
Alaska added a ninth run with two out in the eighth when Harrison scored from third as a fly ball hit by Garcia bounced out of a Seals’ infielders’ glove on what would have been the third inning.
Otherwise, San Francisco’s C.J. Pino had five scoreless innings before leaving after seven, his durability no doubt welcome by Coach Kyle Coburn, whose Seals were left short-handed by Covid-19 positive tests prior to their departure for Fairbanks.
“If we don’t make four errors it’s a 4-3 game,” Coburn said in the wake of the most competitive game in the series. Jake Moore reached on an error and scored on a single by R.J. McDowell in the second to stake the Seals to a 1-0 lead. A double by Moore in the third inning scored a pair of San Francisco runs to cut their deficit to 4-3.
Joseph Lee, who left in the second inning Thursday night after being hit below the right knee by a line drive, will take the mound again tonight. But Coburn said no additional players will be able to make their way to Fairbanks.
After Maloney departed for the Goldpanners, Ethan Remmers pitched two hitless innings, walking two and striking out two. In the eighth inning, West Point graduate Logan Smith made his first appearance since before the team traveled to Canada and Seattle, facing one over the minimum. Matthew Pinal did the same to close out the ninth.
Harrison, who was lamenting that he had been in a hitting slump prior to sending an inside fastball to the curling club for a walk-off win Thursday night, was 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored. He also made an amazing throw charging from his position at short to first on a ball that had bounced off Remmers for the second out in the seventh inning.
Plans to makeup Tuesday night’s rainout have been scratched; the Seals and Goldpanners will meet tonight at 7 and wrap up the series with one game on Sunday at 2 p.m.
