Last weekend, Fairbanks resident Diane DuFour earned a silver medal at the World Eskimo-Indian Olympics for skinning a seal in 4 minutes and 23 seconds.

But its the Alaska Goldpanners who might be in line for the title of best seal skinners in the Interior, having carved up the San Francisco Seals three times in a row, Friday night they came away with a 9-3 victory at Growden Memorial Park.

