“All I Do Is Win” should be the Alaska Goldpanners’ new theme song because it seems like that’s all they do.
The ‘Panners used a complete effort on Saturday and an outstanding pitching effort on Sunday to pick up a pair of victories over the Redmond Dudes, complete the series sweep, and win for the fourth time in a row and 12th time in 14 games. Alaska is now 17-6 on the season.
Saturday’s game was a near perfect performance. Things were scoreless in the bottom of the third when the Goldpanners put two runs on the board. They scored every inning the rest of the way en route to a 12-2 victory. The offensive effort was led by Rees Kent, who went 3-for-3 with three runs, and Ryan Pierce, who went 4-for-5 with three RBI’s. Grady Morgan (2-for-5, one run, one RBI) and Dom Hughes (2-for-2, two runs, two RBI’s) also had big time games on offense.
The pitching was just as outstanding as Javyn Pimental got the start and the win after throwing five innings, surrendering just one hit and one walk while striking out seven. Garrett Cooper tossed one perfect inning with one K, Christopher Tonna gave up one hit and a walk while striking out two in two innings, and Elijah Dale pitched the final inning.
Sunday’s game was a celebration of America’s independence, but it was also a celebration of Alaska’s 4-0 victory. The offense used seven hits and five walks to get the scoring done and the pitching and defense kept the Dudes off the board as the Goldpanners used eight pitchers over nine innings.
A scoreless affair heading into the fourth inning, the ‘Panners got on the board first when Marco Pirruccello scored on a passed ball. Alaska made it a 2-0 game in the fifth when Kent’s sacrifice fly scored Morgan. The Goldpanners’ final two runs came in the eighth inning when Blake Fitzgerald’s two-run RBI single scored Pirruccello and David Martin to give the game it’s final score.
Morgan’s 2-for-3, one run effort led the team. The rotation of eight pitchers combined to give up just three hits, no walks, and collected 16 strikeouts in an astonishing performance. Bobby Brown was the only pitcher to go more than one inning as he struck out five batters without giving up a hit over two innings.
This will be the final week of an extended road trip for Alaska before returning home July 13. The ‘Panners will play three games, the first of which came against Chugiak Wednesday night and ended after press time. The Goldpanners will play again tonight in Mat-Su at 7 p.m. and tomorrow in Anchorage at 7 p.m. Both those games can be watched on the PannerVision YouTube channel.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.