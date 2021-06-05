Thursday night didn’t go how the Alaska Goldpanners wanted as a team, but two games into the season they’ve certainly found out who the star of their team is.
Alaska split their season opening series with the Seattle Studs 1-1 after losing Thursday night’s game in Seattle 14-8. However, right fielder Noah Turley should have Panner fans excited for when they open up home play on June 10.
After hitting two home runs with six RBI’s in the season opener, Turley was once again sensational on Thursday. The soon-to-be Arizona Wildcat went 2-for-4 with three RBI’s coming on two home runs. Two games in, Turley has already hit four home runs on the season.
As far as being the star of the team, center fielder Grady Morgan might have something to say about that. The soon-to-be Butte College freshman was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBI’s including a home run. Cal Davis product David Martin also impressed as he went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Unfortunately, Alaska’s pitching wasn’t as impressive in game two as it was in game one. Javyn Pimental, Stone Hewlett, Christopher Tonna, and Augusto Pineda combined to surrender 11 hits and 13 earned runs while walking 10 batters. The four combined for eight K’s, five of which came from Tonna.
Things got off to a good enough start. Martin’s RBI single in the top of the first scored Morgan to put the Goldpanners up 1-0 before Seattle’s Kyle Strash scored on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first to tie things up.
Things went down hill quick for Alaska, however. After failing to put a run on the board in the top of the second, the Panners gave up five in the bottom of the inning to find themselves trailing 6-1 early.
The Goldpanners got the offense flowing again in the third inning when Turley’s two-run homer scored Morgan and himself to pull Alaska within three runs. Unfortunately, Seattle responded with another five runs in the bottom of the third to put them up 11-3.
Marco Pirruccello’s RBI single in the top of the fourth managed to score Carson Gross to cut it to 11-4, but Seattle’s Landon Riker homered to score himself and Brady Hinkle to make it 13-4 in the bottom of the inning.
After a scoreless fifth inning, Alaska attempted to rally in the sixth. Pirruccello advanced to first on a fielder’s choice to score Gross before Morgan’s two-run homer scored himself and Pirruccello. Turley followed that up with a solo shot and just like that, the score was just 13-8. Hinkle scored an unearned run in the bottom of the inning to make it 14-8, however, and Alaska couldn’t add another run in the top of the 7th.
The game ended after 7 innings. Both teams put up 11 hits each and committed two errors a piece.
The Panners were off Friday as they traveled to play Peninsula. That three game series begins Saturday and goes through Monday. After that, Alaska will be off until Thursday when they make their long-awaited home debut at Growden Park. Saturday’s game is set to begin at 5 p.m.
