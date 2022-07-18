From an early season liability to a midseason strength, the Alaska Goldpanners’ pitching staff has been absolutely dominant in the last 10 days.
Proof of that recent success can perhaps best be measured by the frustration that came Sunday evening with the team falling just one inning short of logging a fifth victory in a row.
Instead, Alaska (18-12-1) settled for a split of a doubleheader, taking the opening game 13-2 before falling 5-3 in the finale of a six-game series with the Inland Valley Pirates.
“We’re doing a good job of throwing strikes early but were not always closing games like we need to,” Goldpanners field manager Mark Lindsay said. “But, yeah, it’s better than what it has been so that’s good.”
In the opener, Garrett Cooper threw a strong six innings, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out two. Cooper improved his record as a starter to 4-0 while lowering his ERA to an astounding 0.96.
Ramon Padilla closed the game out with an eight-pitch, 1-2-3 inning as the Goldpanners posted their fourth win of the series.
Meanwhile, the Panners’ bats continued the offensive production that would ultimately net them 38 runs over three wins and 19 innings — a 14-0 victory shortened to five innings Friday night; an 11-1 home win in which they batted the requisite eight frames; and the 13-2 win in the seven-inning opener in which they batted six times.
The output came from the top of the order, with leadoff hitter Dom Hughes going 3 for 4 and crossing home plate four times; Brock Rudy going 4 for 5 with 2 RBI and three runs scored; Sean Rimmer going 2 for 4 with three RBI; and Brock Kleszcz going 3 for 5 with an RBI.
The biggest blow came when Tate Shimao cleared the bases with a triple in the first inning to stake Alaska to a 4-0 lead.
Sean Rimmer added a two-run homer in the fifth inning, his fifth long ball of the year.
