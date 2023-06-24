Crane
Andrew Troppmann delivers a pitch in the 9th inning of game 1 against the Monarchs on Monday.  In the background, cranes work to erect the new scoreboard.  Mark Lindberg photo
 
 Mark Lindberg

The Goldpanners started their last game of the series against the Monarchs on a roll. Just 30 minutes before game 5, they completed the makeup game from Thursday winning 10-4, and put the Panners up 4-0 in the series against the Monarchs. A final 7-inning game was all that was left to complete the sweep.

Parker Smith started on the mound for the final 7-inning game of the series. The Monarchs were able to take advantage early in the game, scoring Cale Vinison off an errant throw down. A second wild throw in the infield would score Cooper Vance who was the second run in the top of the 1st inning, 2-0.