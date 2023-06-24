The Goldpanners started their last game of the series against the Monarchs on a roll. Just 30 minutes before game 5, they completed the makeup game from Thursday winning 10-4, and put the Panners up 4-0 in the series against the Monarchs. A final 7-inning game was all that was left to complete the sweep.
Parker Smith started on the mound for the final 7-inning game of the series. The Monarchs were able to take advantage early in the game, scoring Cale Vinison off an errant throw down. A second wild throw in the infield would score Cooper Vance who was the second run in the top of the 1st inning, 2-0.
The Goldpanners were unable to respond in the bottom of the 1st and after giving up two runs to open the game, Raymond Padilla took the mound in the top of the 2nd relieving Parker Smith. With bases loaded, the Monarchs would score twp more runs off of RBI walks to Cale Vinson and Makana Olaso to make it a 4-0 game.
The Monarchs continued to grow their lead in the top of the 3rd with another RBI hit-by-pitch to Jake Dresselhouse, 5-0. Then a two-run RBI single from Cale Vinson would make it a comfortable lead for the Monarchs, 7-0.
After working through the 2nd and 3rd inning, Padilla was relived by Jack Gonzales in the top of the 4th.
Eric Smelko would finally break the scoreless drought for the Panners in the bottom of the 6th with an RBI double, 7-1.
Gonzales worked hard for the Goldpanners through the 6th inning holding the Monarchs to no more runs and 6 strikeouts until, Alex Garcia took over in the top of the 7th, making the fourth pitching change of the day. Garcia would leave the 7th with a quick inning of work and 2 strikeouts to notch his belt.
The Goldpanners were unable to come back and lost the last game of the series 7-3, despite a 7th inning RBI single from Logan Wimberly and an RBI single from Eric Smelko.
The Panners now head to Canada for the Grand Forks Tournament and return to home play on July 6th.