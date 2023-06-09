The Alaska Goldpanners registered a 7-1 victory over the San Diego Waves in the second game of the young college summer baseball season.
Ty Barrango, the Panners leadoff hitter, opened the bottom of the first inning with a booming triple off the wall to ignite a three-run outburst.
He doubled off the wall in left-center and scored in the second inning and his double that ricocheted off the second base bag gave the Panners a 5-0 lead in the third.
Barrango finished the night going 4 for 5 with two runs scored and two runs batted in as he also came through with a run-scoring single in the seventh inning.
The Panners collected 14 hits on the night.
Second baseman Logan Reddemann, a freshman from the University of San Diego, also collected two hits, scored twice and drove in a run. One of his hits was a triple in the seventh inning.
Logan Drummond and Robert Mattei also collected two hits apiece for the Goldpanners.
Ryan Lachemann, son of Goldpanner manager Bret Lachemann and a sophomore at Hope International University, was credited with the win. He was the second of five pitchers that saw action on the night and retired all six batters he faced.
Starter Mason Schmidt and relievers Lachemann, David Rudd-Grow and Andrew Troppmann of Fairbanks all threw two shutout innings.
Raymond Padilla pitched the ninth inning and gave up the only run when San Diego’s Max Mendoza belted a one-out triple and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Colby Rafail.
San Diego starter Wyatt Hamro suffered the loss, giving up five runs, three earned, in less than three innings.
The two teams will meet again at 7 p.m. tonight before playing a 2 p.m. doubleheader on Sunday. The series concludes at 7 p.m. Monday.