When asked if Wednesday night's Goldpanners game against the San Diego Waves would take place as scheduled after the cancellation of the previous two games, Alaska general manager John Lohrke had just two words to say: "Game on!"
The Goldpanners will officially return to action tonight after their previous two games were canceled due to Covid-19. An unspecified number of players tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, resulting in Monday and Tuesday's games being canceled.
Lohrke told the News-Miner on Tuesday that the hope was to resume play today after the arrival of additional players. Those players' arrival had been previously planned.
The 'Panners had previously sent out a memo on Tuesday stating that the team "will not return to play until it is safe to do so."
As of Wednesday morning, it was again safe to do so.
Lohrke had stated on Tuesday that he believed the team would be "out of the woods" by the time Monday's Midnight Sun Game was set to take place. The Goldpanners' Facebook page reemphasized that message Tuesday afternoon.
"The Midnight Sun Game will not be cancelled!!" read a Tuesday afternoon post on the page.
Tonight's game against San Diego is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. As of press time, the 'Panners are still scheduled to play a double-header Thursday between the American Legion All-Stars and the Waves with start times of 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
