The Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks have found a power source in the first two games of the summer baseball season in the form of right fielder Sean Rimmer.
Rimmer’s first two hits of the season were home runs over the left field wall at Growden Memorial Field and his third hit was a double that triggered a four-run seventh inning rally leading the Panners to a 6-5 triumph over the Peninsula Oilers of Kenai in a seven-inning game on Wednesday night.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound sophomore from the University of Hawaii hit a two-run homer to help the Panners earn a 3-3 tie in Tuesday’s nine-inning season opener. His solo homer in the fifth inning of Wednesday night’s game was Alaska’s first hit of the contest and got the team’s rally from a 4-0 deficit started.
After pitching a scoreless sixth, Logan Smith, a West Point graduate stationed at Fort Wainwright, surrendered an insurance run to the Oilers in the top of the seventh. But that’s when things unraveled for the visitors.
Rimmer led off the bottom of the seventh with a double off Shane Carey, who proceeded to strike out Matthew Pimal.
In an 0-2 hole, Caleb Millikan fouled off a half-dozen pitches before driving a single that moved Rimmer up 90 feet. Griffin Harrison walked to load the bases, and Isaac Shuck hit into a fielder’s choice that erased Harrison while scoring Rimmer.
Peninsula manager Anthony Mizrahi brought in Mose Hayes, a right-handed sophomore from Pomona College, to pitch while Goldpanners manager Mark Lindsay subbed North Pole High School graduate Alex Garcia for Millikan.
The need for speed, as it would turn out, was a moot point as Tate Shimao lined a pitch down the left-field line and to the wall, scoring Garcia and Schuck while he ended up on third.
It was then that Dom Hughes, a Boston native who just completed his sophomore season at Kansas State, knocked the game-winning hit into right field.
Though it’ll go into the books as a single, Hughes was mobbed as he reached second base by his Goldpanners’ teammates.
Smith earned the win in a game that had been all Oilers through the top of the fifth inning.
The Oilers took a 3-0 lead in the second inning, putting together a hit batter, an error, and two singles to account for three runs. Noah Hennings’ RBI single to left field scored James Shimashita and Jerry Nix’s two-run infield single plated Casey Burnham and Hennings before Goldpanner starter Corey Braun could get out of the inning.
{p class=”p1”}Kenai took advantage of another Goldpanner error to take a 4-0 lead in the top of the fifth.{p class=”p1”}Although the Goldpanners didn’t get a hit until Rimmer’s blast in the fifth, they had several good scoring opportunities.{p class=”p1”}Alaska loaded the bases on three walks in the first inning, but couldn’t score. Two more walks had Panners on first and third with one out in the third, but again they couldn’t come through with the clutch hit.{p class=”p1”}The Panners left nine runners on base through the first five innings.