Normally in baseball, the home team rallying from a four-run deficit in the late innings to win 10-6 would be the most important takeaway.
And yes, there were plenty of good things for the home team in the Goldpanners’ win Thursday at Growden Memorial Park. That would include Fairbanks native and West Valley High School graduate Andrew Troppmann earning the victory on the mound in relief. Caleb Millikan clearing the bases with a double to left field in the top of the seventh to draw the Panners within one is also noteworthy. And then there was Rafael Flores, whose sacrifice fly tied the game at 6-6 in the seventh and whose two-run RBI single in the eighth stretched the lead to 10-6. You could even add Brock Rudy’s throw from right center that Blake Hiraki took to tag out a potential game-tying run at the plate.
But all of that good for the Panners was overshadowed by the disappointing performance of the first-base umpire, culminating in the ejection of Alaska field manager Mark Lindsay.
The first questionable call involved Tate Shimao, leading off the bottom of the second inning. Shimao drove the ball hard to the deep infield, crossed first base before the ball reached the first baseman’s glove, took a step past the bag, stumbled, and fell flat on his back. Ruling that Shimao had turned to second — a difficult move given that he was in a prone position and the only direction he moved was up.
The next error took a single away from the Pirates. With a runner on first and nobody out, Kyle Dobson hit a fly ball down the right-field line. It dropped on the line and sent up a cloud of chalk, to which the umpire signaled foul ball. The runner who had advanced to second returned to first and was eventually picked off at first by Goldpanners’ starting pitcher Corey Braun.
Mistake No. 3 came in the fifth inning, when Maxwell Shor hit a ball to second base. Millikan threw to first, where Isaac Schuck shuffled his feet, pulling his left foot off the bag but putting his right foot down before Shor could reach first. Again, the runner was ruled safe.
Now, we all know there’s no crying in baseball, but Thursday night Lindsay learned that there apparently is no going to the replay in baseball, either.
Having tired of losing winning arguments, Lindsay went to Pannervision on YouTube to print a screenshot of Schuck touching first with the ball in his hand. Upon showing that screenshot to the umpire, he was tossed.
Lest the denial of Lindsay’s civil liberties be the end of the discussion, a call in the bottom of the sixth inning started what could best be described as a near-riot in the prison yard. Brock Kleszcz beat out a throw to first that clearly pulled Inland Valley first baseman Conner McKinney off the bag.
First-base coach Jake Taylor immediately jumped onto the field of play to voice his displeasure with the call while Ryan Hanson sprinted over from third. We’re not sure if casualties would have ensued — it’s doubtful that the Goldpanners’ coaches and players have sharpened their toothbrushes into shivs — but home plate umpire Duane Clemens eased tensions as he overruled the call.
So back to baseball. Blake Griffin, starting for Inland Valley, had an excellent night, going into the seventh inning with a 6-2 lead. He left runners on the corners with back-to-back singles and nobody out for reliever Nathaniel Garcia.
After hitting Rudy with a 3-2 fast ball to load the bases, Caleb Millikan lined his shot to left center. The throw to third got away, allowing Brock Rudy to follow Hiraki and Marty Munoz home.
Flores drove in another pair of runs in the eighth to give the Goldpanners the cushion they needed, and Troppmann finished off the Pirates with a walk and three consecutive outs.
