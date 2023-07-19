The Goldpanners were able to exact their revenge on the Pro-Am All-Stars last night in a staggering 17-2 victory after losing the first game of the series.
The Goldpanners were able to exact their revenge on the Pro-Am All-Stars last night in a staggering 17-2 victory after losing the first game of the series.
Now during game three of the series, the Panners looked to do the same thing.
At the time this was turned in the Goldpanners were down 4-3 in the fourth inning.
Parker Smith got the start on the mound in game three and looked to try and stop the Pro-Am bats from making any noise.
Unfortunately, a triple from Andrew Sharp in the top of the first followed by an RBI walk to Wyatt Duncan put the All-Stars up 1-0.
In the top of the second, the game continued to not fall in favor of the Panners as Ellis Gleed drew an RBI walk with bases loaded making it 2-0.
Daniel Cuadras then hit an RBI fielders’ choice putting the Panners in a 3-0 hole. Connor Bane kept pouring it on in the second, sending an RBI single back up the middlemaking it 4-0.
After the RBI single by Bane, that would be all from pitcher Parker Smith and Logan Reddemann would come on in relief to now try and keep the All-Stars at bay.
The game began to volley as the Panners got themselves back in the game when Jackson Frankovich scored the first run taking home on a wild pitch, 4-1.
Later that same inning, in the bottom of the second, Cade Liefer was able to score another run an RBI single making it 4-2.
The Goldpanners continued to scrape their way back as Donovan Ratfield hit an RBI ground out in the bottom of the third, 4-3.
And that is where all stands as the News-Miner goes to press. This game will be updated by News-Miner writer Tessa Lindberg and editor Hank Nuwer.
