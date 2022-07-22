Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio, Mantle, Costanza and now Rafael Flores.
The Alaska Goldpanners’ catcher will sign a free-agent deal with the New York Yankees this week, following the conclusion of this year’s Major League draft, and has departed Fairbanks to spend a few days with his family in Southern California. He’ll report this weekend to the Yankees’ training facility in Tampa, Florida.
And, as opposed to the fictional George Costanza whose role on “Seinfeld” pitted him as assistant to the traveling secretary for the Major League club, Flores will be focused on playing baseball in the shadow of legends of the game from yesterday and today, including Aaron Judge.
“It’s bittersweet for us because we would have loved to have had him for the final two weeks,” Goldpanners General Manager John Lohrke said. “But the Yankees really wanted him and once they agree to terms he can’t play anymore for us.”
Flores’ summer was nothing short of exceptional. He was hitting .348 in 28 games with 20 runs and 36 RBIs. He hit .380 in 39 games this past spring for Rio Hondo College with a .442 on-base percentage and .663 slugging percentage.
Flores’ absence makes the arrival 10 days ago of catcher Blake Hiraki from the University of Hawaii even more timely. The other backstop on the Panners’ roster is Isaac Schuck.
“We lost a player last summer to the same situation,” Lohrke noted. “But in the end, (moving up) is what this is all about.”
