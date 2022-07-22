Flores 0722

Alaska’s Rafael Flores will report to the New York Yankees’ training camp in Tampa, Florida this weekend.

Ruth, Gehrig, DiMaggio, Mantle, Costanza and now Rafael Flores.

The Alaska Goldpanners’ catcher will sign a free-agent deal with the New York Yankees this week, following the conclusion of this year’s Major League draft, and has departed Fairbanks to spend a few days with his family in Southern California. He’ll report this weekend to the Yankees’ training facility in Tampa, Florida.

