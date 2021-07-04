After losing to the San Diego Waves two weeks ago, Alaska Goldpanners head coach Anthony Ferro said “you’re not going to win much when you only get three hits.”
While that’s normally true, it wasn’t the case for the ‘Panners on Friday afternoon.
Four Alaska pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts, one run allowed, and just five hits to help make up for a lack of offense as the Goldpanners won for the ninth time in 11 games with an 8-1 victory over the Redmond Dudes. The Goldpanners are now 15-6 on the season.
It was a strange game in the sense that Redmond actually out-hit Alaska five to three, but the Dudes managed only one run compared to eight for the Goldpanners. While the ‘Panner bats weren’t explosive, they were patient as they drew 10 walks to help put eight runs on the board while their mound only walked two. The Dudes helped out with two fielding errors while the Goldpanner defense managed a clean day.
For most of the game, however, the game was the definition of a pitchers duel. Neither team scored until the bottom of the seventh, and it was Redmond that actually took the lead thanks to Reed Sturn’s run.
Down 1-0 with just two innings remaining, the ‘Panners didn’t panic. The top of the eighth saw Kaden Hogan score on a wild pitch just before Garrett Cooper’s RBI single scored Carson Gross. Blake Fitzgerald later picked up an RBI single to score Cooper before Rees Kent was walked with the bases loaded to score Grady Morgan. David Martin’s sacrifice fly then scored Marco Pirruccello and somehow the ‘Panners found themselves up 5-1.
Alaska wasn’t content with a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the last inning. The top of the ninth saw Travis Warriner score on a wild pitch before Ryan Pierce’s sacrifice fly scored Morgan. Pirruccello later scored on an error and the pitching and defense did the rest as the Goldpanners won their second game in a row.
Cooper, Martin, and Alton Gyselman had the three hits for the ‘Panners, but it was the pitching that won the game. Sam Brady got the start and struck out five while walking one and giving up just two hits through four innings of work. RJ Aranda tossed three K’s while giving up only one hit through two innings before Augusto Pineda gave up one earned run on two hits and a walk in one inning. Buddie Pindel came in and was perfect for the final two innings as he registered three K’s without allowing a hit or a walk.
Friday marked the beginning of a three game series for the Goldpanners. Game two took place Saturday night and ended after press time. Sunday’s July 4 game will be played at 6 p.m. and can be watched at the PannerVision YouTube channel. The boxscore from Friday’s game can be found at http://alaska-goldpanners.wttbaseball.pointstreak.com/team_schedule.html?teamid=155816&seasonid=33110.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.