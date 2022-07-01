Combining arguably the team’s two best pitching outings of the season — and certainly since the Midnight Sun Game — Alaska’s Garrett Cooper and Ian Torpey combined for a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Goldpanners downed the Northwest Honkers 6-1 in the Grand Forks (British Columbia) International Invitational Baseball Tournament on Thursday afternoon.
Cooper and Torpey’s effort not only gave the Goldpanners the victory, but also enabled them to clinch the top seed coming out of their division in the tournament. The Goldpanners, Edmonton Cubs and Northwest Honkers were all tied with 2-1 records in their three games, so the tiebreaker went to fewest runs allowed per inning played.
Edmonton had given up 17 runs in 25 innings (0.68 per inning), Northwest had allowed 12 runs in 25 innings (0.48) and Alaska had surrendered 10 runs in 26 innings (0.38).
With the division victory, Alaska will play the tournament’s other No. 1 team — either the Seattle Studs or the Seattle Black Fins — this evening at 6:30 Alaska Daylight Time. The winner of that matchup moves directly to Sunday’s tournament championship game at noon Alaska time on Sunday. The loser of tonight’s game will play in the tournament semifinal at 9 am. Alaska time Sunday, needing to win that game to advance to the championship.
Cooper got the start for the Panners, throwing six innings while allowing just one run on three hits and striking out seven. He faced just two batters above the minimum.
The only run he surrendered was in the fifth inning, when Cameron Padron led off with a double, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly to the warning track by Hayden Matray.
Torpey, who had lasted just two innings in his previous two starts, found his groove in the relief role.
After a leadoff walk he struck out the side in the seventh. In the eighth Ryuya Enomoto reached on an error with one out but was caught stealing in a 1-3-6 pickoff play. With two out in the ninth, Torpey walked a batter and had another reach on an error before striking out Max Brown to end the game.
Overall, his line read no runs, no hits and two walks while striking out four.
The Panners weren’t able to generate anything offensively off Honkers pitcher Glen McInerney until the fifth inning. That’s when Dominic Hughes doubled to lead off the frame, advanced to third on a throwing error that allowed Caleb Milikan to reach first, and scored on a Griffin Harrison sacrifice fly. Brock Rudy followed with a single to score Millikan, and Rafael Flores singled to send Rudy to third and end McInerney’s night.
Shane Vogt relieved, getting a strike out but following that with consecutive walks including one to Tate Shimao that allowed Rudy to score Alaska’s third run.
The Goldpanners added single runs with two outs in each of their next three at-bats:
- Harrison singled and scored on a two-out RBI single by Flores in the sixth.
- Shimao reached on a fielder’s choice and scored when Hughes reached on an error in the seventh.
- Rudy walked in the eighth and crossed home plate when Shimao drew his second bases-loaded walk of the game.