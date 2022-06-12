When the Alaska Goldpanners play baseball’s equivalent of an international soccer friendly with the local amateur adult league’s all-stars, everyone’s a winner — especially the local law firm that sponsors hit by pitches at Growden Memorial Park.
Fourteen players will wake up this morning with bruises inflicted by oppoing pitchers, including four batters who came around to score in the Goldpanners’ 10-6 win over the Fairbanks Amateur Adults in a seven-inning outing Saturday evening.
But before we get too down on Goldpanners starting right-hander Raymond Padilla for plunking four Fairbanks batters while walking three in his four innings of work, let’s realize — and be grateful — that he’s been a little busy with his day job.
A staff sergeant in an infantry unit at Fort Wainwright for the past five years, Padilla has been to Korea, Poland, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq and Germany — just to name a few spots where he’s served — and hasn’t been on a pitcher’s mound in seven years.
The last time he threw was for the Marion Military Institute, aka the Military College of Alabama. It’s a junior college in Central Alabama.
With an eye on using his remaining years of college eligibility when his six-year commitment to the Army ends in the Fall of 2023, and having stayed in shape through the rigors of military life, Padilla secured a tryout with the Goldpanners and was able to leap from the Fairbanks Amateur Adult group to the Alaska roster.
So how was it being on the mound for the first time since “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson with Bruno Mars and “Thinking Out Loud” were topping the charts?
“I actually felt great,” Padilla said. “I was surprised. It was kind of scary being back out there after two shoulder surgeries, but I felt really comfortable.”
And about those four hit batters?
“They’re Air Force guys, so I wish I’d hit ’em harder,” he said.
Goldpanners field manager Mark Lindsay anticipates Padilla’s control improving over the next two months.
“He walked a lot of guys,” Lindsay noted. The total was three, though at one stretch in the beginning of the third he threw nine straight balls including one that hit Sam Bunting and sent him to first base. Otherwise, he had a fairly clean outing with only two hits and two earned runs out of four scored by the Fairbanks group.
“He’s definitely a guy we’ll be counting on,” Lindsay added.
So will we, Mark. So will we.