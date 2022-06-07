They come from as far away as Boston, and as close as North Pole and even our home of Fairbanks.
They come from the beach cities along the Atlantic coast, the Hill Country of Central Texas, and from the mountains of Colorado. Some are attending community colleges on the plains of Kansas.
Some have enrolled in four-year universities where they can enjoy the sun and surf of Southern California. Especially revered are graduates of the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, fulfilling their commitment to serve our nation at Fort Richardson while finding time to suit up and don their cleats one more time.
And yes, like those who poured into the Interior during the Gold Rush of 1896, these young men are all seeking fortune. But not the payout that comes from a shiny object in the earth and its rivers that provide material wealth. Rather, these riches come from testing themselves — both their physical and mental abilities — and doing so through their performance in a game they love: baseball.
Successes won’t be measured on a scale; nor will they be the ones solely measured in the columns of wins and losses.
On an individual level, each player will have the opportunity to measure himself as a player, as a team member, and as an individual performer in the sport as it is played between the chalked lines of Growden Field. In the end, it is their evaluation of themselves — alone — that matters.
While a few may be destined to join the names and images that hang upon the banners outside the stadium that celebrate those who have gone on to play at its highest level, most must be content to take their talents through the end of their college baseball careers, perhaps being blessed enough to play or year or two of minor league ball.
The true gift of this experience isn’t celebrating a win on Growden Field or in a junior college, NCAA or minor league stadium. Instead, it is the gift of being able to take the lessons they’ve learned into their post-athletic life, occasionally relying on a lesson learned on a dirt infield and grass outfield when faced with obstacles in the workforce and challenges in their personal lives.
On a collective level, as Alaska Goldpanners general manager John Lohrke explains, it’s the hope that providing the businesses and residents of the Fairbanks area with an opportunity to step away from their lives for an evening of fun will endear these young men and the team they represent to our community.
“We’ve been on an upward path for five years, and we hope to continue to do well,” Lohrke said. “We want to put on a good show for the fans, get support from the community, and hopefully give something back.”
A new season is at hand. First pitch is at 6:30 tonight against the Peninsula Oilers. It’ll be the first of 36 opportunities through July 30 to watch these young men pursue their dreams, while maybe taking time from the seats to reflect on the dreams we once had, and those we are continuing to work toward.
Quite simply, it’s time to Play Ball!