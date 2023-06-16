Sotello

Relief pitcher Daniel Sotelo came in at start of 5th for the Panners and pitched into the 8th inning. Mark Lindberg photo.

The Alaska Goldpanners were looking to further their winning record this evening in a new series versus Kingsmen Baseball, a team hailing from Rock Hill, South Carolina. While the Kingsmen have been on a winning streak, the Panners looked to stop that success in game one of the four-game series.

The Goldpanners prevailed with a score of 4-2.