The Alaska Goldpanners were looking to further their winning record this evening in a new series versus Kingsmen Baseball, a team hailing from Rock Hill, South Carolina. While the Kingsmen have been on a winning streak, the Panners looked to stop that success in game one of the four-game series.
The Goldpanners prevailed with a score of 4-2.
Pitcher Gerrit Erickson got the call for the Goldpanners and started the first inning decisively by sitting down the first three batters in succession.
Even after being able to pose a threat in the first inning by working to a bases-loaded scenario, the Goldpanners could not capitalize and left the first inning still tied 0-0.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Goldpanners struck first. A double from Tyler Stone scored Branden Chun-Ming all the way from first base to give the Goldpanners a 1-0 lead. The Kingsmen answer edback in the top of the 4th inning. A passed ball allowed a runner on third to score and tie the game at 1-1.
The Goldpanners in the bottom of the 4th created another bases-loaded situation. A walk brought in the runner on third and the Goldpanners led 2-1.
Reliever Daniel Sotelo took the pitching rubber in the 5th inning to maintain the Panners lead for the duration of the game. Logan Drummond made the score 4-1 with a 2 RBI single in the bottom of the 6th.
The first hit of the game for the Kingsmen came from Mikah Conner who smacked an RBI double to the wall to make the game closer, 4-2 Panners. In the 7th inning, Goldpanners brought in David Rudd-Grow to choke off a Kingsmen rally. The Goldpanners win went to pitcher Daniel Sotelo and the save to David Rudd-Grow.
Game Two against the Kingsmen is today with the first pitch at 7 p.m. at Growden Memorial Park.