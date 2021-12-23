Alaska Goldpanners General Manager John Lohrke announced recently that 2021 assistant coach Mark Lindsay will head up the staff this next summer. Lindsay served mostly as the pitching coach this last summer, the same role he has at Chico State in Northern California. He guided the Goldpanners staff to an impressive 3.47 earned run average over 47 games, helping the Panners to a 32-15 record.
“I’m really excited to have Mark back for this next season,” Lohrke said. “He gives us the continuity that I think is so important in our program. But not just that, he’s very skilled in all aspects of the game, not just as a pitching coach. He’s doing a great job overseeing the recruiting and players love playing for him. He takes a very serious approach in going about his job and is a strong communicator. The success we had on the mound this last summer was impressive.”
Though the final schedule of this summer isn’t set yet, the Goldpanners will open at home against the Peninsula Oilers on June 7. The Oilers last visited Fairbanks in 2016 and were the Midnight Sun Game opponent that year. The Panners opened their Alaska schedule this summer in Kenai, winning two of three games. Six teams are set to travel north to play the Panners at Growden Field in 2022. Besides the Oilers, other teams are the Ventura Bucs, San Diego Waves, Inland Valley Pirates, Flagstaff Star Chasers and the San Francisco Seals. The Panners will once again play an independent schedule and will return to Grand Forks, British Columbia, to defend their Grand Forks Invitational Tournament victory from 2019. Because of Covid, the tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021.
“It’s a very strong home schedule for our fans to enjoy this summer,” said Lohrke, who is serving in his seventh season as the team’s general manager. “With six visiting teams on the slate, we’ll be able to play over 30 home games again with strong competition. This last year saw us attract the largest crowds we’ve had out at Growden in quite some time. The weather was terrific and it made for an exciting atmosphere throughout the stadium. Our players sure get a charge out of playing in front of great crowds too.”