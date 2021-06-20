In Thursday’s doubleheader between the Alaska Goldpanners and San Diego Waves, the ‘Panner bats were on fire and the Waves couldn’t buy a hit.
How much things change in such short time.
Alaska didn’t record a hit Friday night until the fifth inning and only managed three hits all game as they fell to the Waves 4-2 in a seven inning game at Growden Park. The ‘Panners are now 7-5 overall on the season.
It was night and day from Friday’s doubleheader. The ‘Panners outscored San Diego 12-2 in those two games after Wednesday’s game was pushed Thursday due to weather. The offense went cold Friday night as Alaska was held scoreless until the final inning of play and the pitching gave up nine hits.
“Any time you get three hits you’re not going to win many games,” said Goldpanners head coach Anthony Ferro. “We just didn’t show up today offensively. You have to tip your cap to (Waves) starting pitcher (Caleb Thomas). He did a great job, but we’ve got to be better and get tougher at-bats at the plate.”
Neither team got on the board until the third inning when Duke Pahukoa’s RBI single scored Dawson Parry to put the Waves up 1-0. Still, the game was well within reach for Alaska at that time.
The sixth inning saw San Diego make it a 2-0 game after Lance Kelly scored on a wild pitch. In the top of the seventh, the Waves added two more runs, first when Devin Linderman’s RBI double scored Cole Kashimoto and then when Linderman scored on an error.
Facing a 4-0 deficit with only three outs to go, the ‘Panners attempted to rally. Ryan Pierce’s RBI ground out scored Luke Glascoe just before David Martin’s RBI ground out scored Grady Morgan. Still, that was two outs, the ‘Panners needed two more runs, and the third out came right after to end the game with a ‘Panner loss.
Morgan, Rees Kent, and Chase Rodriguez had the three hits for the Goldpanners. RJ Aranda managed five K’s on the mound in five innings, but reliever Garrett Cooper surrendered three earned runs on three hits in just one inning of work.
Alaska was off Saturday and returns to play Sunday with a 5 p.m. game against Everett. The Merchants will also be Alaska’s opponent on Monday for the first Midnight Sun game since 2019.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/FDNMSports.